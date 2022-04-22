SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School’s softball team honored its departing seniors Tuesday by crushing six home runs in an 18-8 5A Southern Region win over the Nogales Apaches.
It was the Colts’ final home game of the regular season and snapped a two-game losing streak.
Nogales jumped on Buena quickly, scoring three runs in the top of the first off two hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch batter.
In the bottom of the inning, Buena sent 16 batters to the plate, scored 13 runs and had 11 hits, a walk and a Nogales error. Ariella Antemann got the home run surge going, hitting a two-run homer over the left field fence, which scored Maya Arias and tied the game at 3-3. Four batters later Ciyanna Mohamed belted a two-run blast; Mariah Cunningham followed with a solo shot over the center field fence and Jazminn DeLaCruz later belted a three-run home run, giving the Colts a comfortable 13-3 lead.
Katie Serna’s RBI-double in the second scored Cunningham, making the score 14-3.
Caitlyn Dion belted a solo home run, DeLaCruz smacked a two-run homer and Mohamed’s run off a Nogales error extended Buena’s lead to 18-3.
The Apaches scored five runs in the fourth and fifth innings,
Serna and Kehasbah Gaussoin pitched for Buena, allowing six hits, walking two and striking out four.
The Colts had 16 hits. DeLaCruz and Antemann each were 3-for-3 with DeLaCruz scoring twice and having five RBIs while Antemann scored three runs and had two RBIs. Dion was 2-for-4, scored twice and had three RBIs; Cunningham was 3-for-4, scored twice and had an RBI; Serna was 3-for-3 with an RBI; Arias was 2-for-3 and scored twice with an RBI; Mohamed was 1-for-3, scored twice and had two RBIs; and Gracie Castro was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Prior to the game, Buena coach Mike Tomooka and his assistant, Shannel Blackshear, honored their departing seniors: Cunningham, Dion, Mohamed and Castro.
Buena, 12-11 overall, 4-6 in conference, 3-5 in region, concludes its regular season Monday at Marana Mountain View. The Colts, ranked 25th in the latest azpreps365.com poll, need a win over the 17th-ranked Mountain Lions to have any chance of making the playoffs.
Calling all players
Tomooka announced that Wednesday, April 27, Buena will host a “Getting to know Buena” event at 5 p.m. At approximately 7 p.m. inside the BHS Lecture Pod, the Buena softball team will be available to talk to future softball players and provide information for those interested in playing for the Colts next year.
There also will be information for those interested in football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, tennis, cross country, swimming, cheerleading, golf, wrestling, soccer and track and field.
For information call 520-515-2849.
