SIERRA VISTA − The Buena Colts softball team is looking to have another winning season.
Last season, the Colts went 14-4 and defeated Peoria Centennial 3-1 in the first round of the 5A state playoffs before falling 10-0 to Surprise Willow Canyon.
“Of course, it is a given that we strive for improvement every day,” Buena coach Mike Tomooka said. “Each game played is a success. Hard work and commitment to Buena academics and softball are the biggest rewards that I look for.”
Tomooka expects excellence from his players on and off the field.
“We expect our student-athletes to excel in the classroom and we want our softball players to exhibit positive behaviors off and on the field,” he said.
Listening to the players’ academic accomplishments is one of Tomooka’s favorite aspects of coaching.
“Going to the field every day and hearing about our students’ successes in school and what their news of the day is has always been enjoyable,” Tomooka said. “By taking part of all that they do, we can make connections.
Buena returns multiple key players, including 5A Southern Region Defensive Player of the Year Mariah Cunningham.
Cunningham recorded 40 total chances and 34 putouts last season and was on the all-region first team.
“If all works out, I hope that our seniors return with postseason recognition, as well as Katie Serna, who received accolades last year,” Tomooka said.
Serna went 1-0 on the mound as a freshman and registered a 2.62 earned run average.
The Colts look to have a deep crew of pitchers this season.
Sophia Griffith leads the Colts rotation after going 11-3 during her junior year and making the all-region first team.
“Right now, we are working with seven pitchers though we are still not sure on rotation or assignments,” Tomooka said.
For the Colts, softball is always in season.
“Many of our players play softball year around and I wish they would play other sports to get a taste of a different activity,” Tomooka said. “Coaching has become more of a challenge as young people use more time with video games, Netflix and other social media.”
However, success off the field comes first.
“We still hold our student-athletes accountable for attendance, grades and character before softball,” Tomooka said. “Those are important areas that will definitely contribute to their future success.
“High school extracurricular activities are an important part of many students. They need to be memorable for them.”
Buena kicks off its season Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Marana before competing in the 28th Annual Dorado Classic in Tucson where it will face Marana Mountain View and Tucson schools Desert Vista and Rincon/University.
