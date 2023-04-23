The Buena Colts softball team ended its season Friday in a 17-5 loss to the Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks.
The loss was the second straight for Buena, which fell 16-6 to the Vail Cienega Bobcats on Thursday.
The Buena Colts softball team ended its season Friday in a 17-5 loss to the Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks.
The loss was the second straight for Buena, which fell 16-6 to the Vail Cienega Bobcats on Thursday.
The Colts, 8-14 overall, 5-6 in conference, 3-3 in the 5A South Region, will not advance to the 5A state playoffs.
In Friday’s loss to Ironwood Ridge at Ironwood Ridge High School the Colts scored all five of their runs in the top half of the first. Katie Serna drove in the first two runs when her single scored Amaya Serrano and Ariella Antemann. Jazzmin DeLaCruz then singled home Serna, Margaret Flissar’s ground out scored DeLaCruz and Janessa Antemann scored Buena’s fifth run when Makayla Anderson singled.
In the bottom half of the second inning Ironwood Ridge rallied for 10 runs off nine hits and three walks for a 10-5 lead.
Ironwood Ridge added another run in the third and tacked on seven more in the fourth, taking a 17-5 lead.
Buena was not able to score the two runs it needed in the top of the fifth to keep the game going as it ended due to the 10-run rule.
Samantha Vanderlinden and Serna pitched, allowing Ironwood Ridge 17 runs and 16 hits. They walked six and did not record a strikeout.
Buena had five hits. Ariella and Janessa Antemann each had one hit, Serna had one hit with a run scored and an RBI, and DeLaCruz and Anderson each had one hit with an RBI.
Against Cienega on Thursday, April 20, the Bobcats used a three-run first followed by two runs in the second to take a 5-0 lead.
Buena fought its way back in the top of the third, scoring four runs. DeLaCruz’s two-run double scored Serna and Serano. Flissar had an RBI grounder that scored DeLaCruz and Garcia scored on a wild pitch that made the score 5-4.
Cienega countered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning, increasing its lead to 9-4.
Ariella Antemann and Serrano scored for Buena in the top half of the fourth, making the score 9-6.
Cienega tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the fourth before a four-run sixth gave the Bobcats the runs it needed to end the game on the 10-run rule.
Serna and Vanderlinden pitched for Buena, allowing 14 hits, recording two strikeouts and walking seven.
Buena had 10 hits. Serna was 2-for-4 with a run scored, Aryanna Garcia was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, Yanissa Long was 1-for-2, Serrano 1-for-2 with two runs scored and Antemann was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.