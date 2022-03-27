Buena softball ends week with win By Hector Acuna hector.acuna@myheraldreview.com Mar 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buena's Aryanna Garcia throws to first to complete a double play against the Rio Rico Hawks. Hector Acuna Herald/Review Buena Colts pitcher Maya Arias kept the Rio Rico batters at bay in the 6-3 win on Friday. photos by Hector Acuna Herald/Review Colts center fielder Mariah Cunningham continues her consistent play with solid work in the outfield and at the plate. Hector Acuna Herald/Review × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SIERRA VISTA − Buena’s varsity softball team returned home and ended the week with a win.After spending the first part of the week on the road, the Colts hosted the Rio Rico Hawks on Friday, March 26, for a non-conference game and came away with a 6-3 win.When Rio Rico put up a solo home run by Samantha Alcantar in the top of the first inning, it appeared the Colts would have a similar experience as games earlier in the week.A good start by the Hawks didn’t deter the Colts. They responded with four runs in the bottom half of the first, taking a 4-1 lead.“After a loss you’re concerned about resilience,” Buena coach Mike Tomooka said. “But I thought they did well. Especially after that run in the first inning.”The Hawks continued their attack, but Buena pitcher Maya Arias and solid defense left Hawks runners on base nearly all innings.“We played some solid defense. With bases loaded they didn’t score. Pitching, yeah, Maya is getting into her own; she’s only a freshman,” Tomooka said.While the Hawks managed another two runs, one in the fifth and seventh, the Colts added two more in the fifth to clinch the win.“Today, the energy was connected,” Tomooka said. “We felt connected. Everyone was in sync.”On Thursday Buena faced the Tucson Desert View Jaguars in a 5A Southern Region game and lost 7-5.Buena failed to find a groove, while the Jaguars put early runs on the board, leading by five at the top of the second inning.Buena freshman Ariella Antemann’s batting helped the Colts recover as she had three hits, three RBIs and a home run. The Colts scored three in the sixth, but still fell short.On Tuesday, the Vail Cienega Bobcats stopped a three-game winning streak by the Colts, who fell 13-3 in five innings.The Bobcats put up four in the first inning and the Colts trailed from then on.Buena was able to make some headway against Cienega pitcher McKenzie Corr, adding two runs in the third.The Colts managed to rally for one more run in the fourth inning, but that was their last one.Next up for Buena, 8-6 overall, 0-2 in the 5A Southern Region, is a home game against Tucson Sunnyside on Tuesday, March 29. 