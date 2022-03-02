Purchase Access

TUCSON — The Buena Colts softball team had a rough final game at the 28th Annual Dorado Classic Saturday, losing 23-3 to the Tucson Sabino Sabercats.

The Colts finished the tournament 3-3.

Sabino scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning before erupting for 13 in the second.

Buena scored all three of its runs in the top of the third on a three-run home run by Mariah Cunningham, only to have Sabino respond with seven more in the bottom half of the inning.

Katie Serna, Kehasbah Gaussoin and Gracie Castro all pitched for Buena, combining to allow 23 runs, 17 hits and nine walks.

The Colts had just two hits. Cunningham was 1-for-2 with three RBIs. Ariella Antemann was 1-for-1.

Buena was at Tucson Flowing Wells Tuesday, and Friday will host Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro, which won the Dorado Classic, beating Mesa Mountain View 12-6 in the final.

