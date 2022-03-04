Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

TUCSON —Buena High School’s softball team jumped out to a 10-0 lead over Tucson Flowing Wells and then had to hang on for a wild 13-12 win in Class 5A Souther Region action Tuesday.

The Colts scored two runs in the top half of the first inning thanks to a two-run triple by Katie Serna that scored Ariella Antemann and Mariah Cunningham.

Jazminn DeLaCruz, Antemann and Cunningham all scored for Buena in the top of the second, increasing the lead to 5-0.

Up 6-0 in the third with the bases loaded and two outs, Cunningham hit a hard ground ball to right field that led to an error and allowed Maggie Flissar, Gracie Castro, Antemmann and Cunningham to score, making the lead 10-0.

Flowing Wells put together three hits and took advantage of two walks, an error and a fielder’s choice to score five runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Runs by Garcia and Caitlyn Dion put Buena back up by seven in the top of the fourth.

The Caballeros came back in the bottom half of the fifth inning and scored seven runs, posting seven hits and three walks, tying the game at 12-12.

Dion’s run off a Maria Leon sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth gave Buena a 13-12 lead, which proved the difference.

Maya Arias and Kehasbah Gaussoin pitched for Buena with Arias going 4 2/3 innings and Gaussoin 2 1/3 innings. They allowed 15 hits, walked five and struck out seven.

Cunningham was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, Serna was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Dion 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI and Flissar was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Buena hosts Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro Friday at 3:45 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments