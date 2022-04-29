MARANA — A win and they were in the state play-in tournament, a loss and they were eliminated.
Buena High School’s softball team ended its regular season Tuesday with a 10-4 loss to Marana Mountain View.
Buena led 4-0, scoring twice in the third and twice in the fourth before giving up 10 runs to the Mountain Lions in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Katie Serna had a two-run single in the third that scored Ariella Antemann and Mari Leon. Aryanna Garcia scored on a passed ball in the fourth, and Maggie Flissar scored when Leon singled.
A couple of walks, hit batters and three singles allowed Mountain View to get back into the game in the bottom half of the fourth before taking the lead in the fifth when it scored five runs off two walks, two hits, an error, a sacrifice fly and a fielder’s choice. An error followed by three straight runs batted in scored score three more runs in the sixth.
Kehasbah Gaussoin and Maya Arias pitched for Buena, allowing Mountain View 10 hits, striking out five and walking four.
The Colts had six hits. Antemann was 1-for-4 with a run scored, Serna was 1-for-4 with two RBIs, Garcia was 1-for-3 with a run scored, Flissar was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Leon was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Buena finishes 12-12 overall, 4-7 in conference, 3-5 in the 5A Southern Region and ranked 25th in the AIA365.com 5A state rankings.
