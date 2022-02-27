TUCSON — Buena High School’s softball season got underway this week with the Colts playing a series of games at the 28th Annual Dorado Classic at Lincoln Park.
Buena kicked off the tournament Thursday losing to Marana Mountain View 19-1 and Phoenix Desert Vista 16-1 before coming back that evening to beat Tucson Rincon/University 10-8. The Colts won two games on Friday, knocking off Tucson Cholla 9-7 and Casa Grande Vista 5-3.
Against Mountain View, the Colts surrendered nine runs in the top of the first inning and six in the second, quickly falling behind 15-1.
Ashley Flisssar and Kehasbah Gaussoin pitched for the Colts allowing 19 runs and 12 hits while striking out three.
Buena had just two hits. Mariah Cunningham and Katie Serna each were 1-for-1 with Serna having an RBI.
It was a similar story against Desert Vista, which scored three runs in the first inning, four in the second, five in the third and four in the fourth for a 16-0 lead. Buena scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth.
Serna and Gracie Castro pitched for Buena this game, giving up 10 runs and 16 hits while striking out one.
The Colts managed just two hits. Cunningham was 1-for-2 with the lone run scored; Caitlyn Dion was 1-for-2 with the RBI.
Playing their third game of the day on Thursday proved beneficial as the Colts notched their first win of the season.
Buena struck first with a run in the top of the first but then surrendered two runs to Rincon in the bottom half of the inning. The Colts regained the lead in the top half of the second, rallying for five runs and a 6-2 lead. Buena used a three-run fifth to increase its lead to 10-4.
Rincon rallied with four runs in the bottom half of the inning, pulling within two.
Serna, Flissar and Gaussoin pitched, allowing eight runs and six hits while fanning nine.
The Colts had seven hits. Cunningham was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Serna 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Flissar 1-for-1 with two RBIs and Gaussoin 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Against Cholla, Buena had a 7-1 lead and had to hang on after Cholla scored three times in the bottom of the fifth, pulling within two.
Flissar and Gaussion were in the pitcher’s circle for Buena, allowing seven runs and seven hits while fanning six.
The Colts recorded 10 hits. Serna, Maria Leon and Dion were all 2-for-3 with Dion having two RBIs. Jazminn DeLaCruz was 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
Aginst Vista Grande, the Colts used a three-run third and a two-run fourth to take a 5-1 lead.
Serna was the winning pitcher, relieved by Gaussoin. They allowed three runs and four hits while fanning two.
Buena had seven hits. Aryanna Garcia was 2-for-2, Cunningham 2-for-3, Serna 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and Dion 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Buena faced Tucson Sabino on Saturday. Results of that game will be in the Wednesday edition of the Herald/Review.
The Colts are back in action Tuesday at Tucson Flowing Wells before hosting Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro Friday at 3:45 in their home opener.
