Buena High School softball pitchers Katie Serna and Samantha Vanderlinden combined for a three-hit shutout against the Nogales Apaches in a 22-0 Colts win at Nogales.
Buena snapped a three-game losing streak and keeps the Colts’ (7-13 overall, 4-4 in conference and 2-2 in 5A Southern Region) slim playoff hopes alive.
Serna pitched three innings and Vanderlinden two, giving up three hits. They struck out seven and walked two.
Buena came out aggressively at the plate, scoring eight runs in the top of the first inning, seven in the second, four in the third and three in the fourth.
In the top half of the first the Colts sent 11 batters to the plate, scored eight runs and had seven hits.
Serna’s single led to a Nogales error, which allowed Ariella Antemann to score the first run. Aryanna Garcia’s single three batters later scored Serna. Yanissa Long singled home Jazminn DeLaCruz and Kallie Sturdevant’s RBI single scored Janessa Antemann making the score 4-0. Sturdevant, Yanissa Long, Rylee Haymore and Ariella Antemann scored later in the inning giving the Colts a comfortable lead.
In the top of the second, Vanderlinden’s grand slam scored Garcia, Long and Sturdevant, increasing Buena’s lead to 15-0.
Not to be outdone, Makayla Anderson hit a grand slam in the third that scored Janessa Antemann, Haymore and Taryn Schaf, making the score 19-0 lead.
Back-to-back RBI singles and a bases loaded walk helped the Colts score their final three runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Buena had 16 hits and 18 RBIs. Serna was 4-for-5 and scored three runs for the Colts; Janessa Antemann was 2-for-2 with four runs scored; Ariella Antemann was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI; DeLaCruz was 1-for-4 with two runs scored; Garcia was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs; Haymore was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI; Sturdevant 2-for-2 was with two runs scored and two RBIs; Long was 1-for-1 with two runs scored and two RBIs; Schaaf, Vanderlinden and Anderson were 1-for-1 with a run scored. Anderson had five RBIs, Vanderlinden four and Schaaf one.
Buena is ranked 28th in the state 5A softball poll and needs to get into the top 24 in order to qualify for the state play-in tournament which begins April 26.
The Colts close out the regular season this week with three games, beginning on Tuesday, April 18, at home against Tucson Desert View on Senior Day at 4 p.m.
On Thursday, April 20, Buena will be in Vail for a game with the Cienega Bobcats followed by another road game on Friday, April 21, at Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge.
