Buena High School softball pitchers Katie Serna and Samantha Vanderlinden combined for a three-hit shutout against the Nogales Apaches in a 22-0 Colts win at Nogales.

Buena snapped a three-game losing streak and keeps the Colts’ (7-13 overall, 4-4 in conference and 2-2 in 5A Southern Region) slim playoff hopes alive.

