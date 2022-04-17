MARANA − The Buena Colts softball team ended the week with a pair of road losses.
The Colts fell short against the Marana High School Tigers, losing 11-1 on Friday.
On Thursday Buena lost to Tucson Sunnyside 13-1.
In the loss to Marana, the Tigers scored twice in the bottom of the first and then added nine more in the second, taking an 11-0 lead.
Buena scored its lone run in the top of the third when Mariah Cunningham singled to center field, deep enough that it allowed Jazminn DeLaCruz, who had walked, to score.
Ashley Flissar, Katie Serna and Maya Arias pitched for Buena, allowing Marana five hits, walking seven and striking out one.
Buena had three hits. Cunningham, who has a .500 batting average, led the Colts with one hit in two at bats and one RBI. Aryanna Garcia and Ciyanna Mohammed went was 1-for-2.
In the loss to Sunnyside, the Blue Devils struck early, putting up two runs in the bottom of the first, capitalizing on walks and errors.
After two outs in the top of the second, Flissar walked. DeLaCruz doubled to right field, scoring Flissar.
After scoring a run in the third the Blue Devils put the game away, scoring six more runs in the fourth.
Arias took the loss for Buena after giving up nine runs over three innings with one strikeout. She was replaced by Kehasbah Gaussion, who pitched one inning, gave up four runs, allowed no hits and struck out two.
Buena had four hits. DeLaCruz was 2-for-2 with an RBI, Cunningham was 1-for-2 and Serna was 1-for-3.
Buena, 11-10 overall, 3-6 in conference, 2-5 in the 5A South Region play, holds the last spot for the 24-team state play-in tournament which begins April 27.
The Colts host Nogales Tuesday at 4 p.m. on Senior Day for the softball team. Buena ends its regular season April 25 at Marana Mountain View.
Bruce Whetten, sports sditor for the Herald/Review contributed to this article.
