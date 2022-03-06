Purchase Access

SIERRA VISTA − Buena High School’s softball team had a rough home opener Friday getting shut out by Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 20-0.

The Colts were plagued by five errors.

CDO has outscored its opponents 36-0 the last two games.

The Dorados began the first inning with a three-run home run. Another home run two batters later increased CDO’s lead to 5-0.

A two-run CDO blast in the top of the second gave and four more runs gave the Doroados a 12-0 lead.

After scoring three runs in the third the Dorados had another three-run blast in the fourth for an 18-0 lead.

Freshman Maria Arias and sophomore Kehasbah Gaussoin pitched for Buena, allowing 15 hits, walking three and striking out three.

Senior Mariah Cunningham had Buena’s only hits, going 2-for-2.

The Colts, 4-3, have a busy week beginning with a 5 p.m. game in Douglas Monday.

Buena hosts Tucson Pueblo, which beat Douglas 11-3 Thursday, on Thursday, March 10, and is at Tucson Rincon/University on Friday, March 11.

