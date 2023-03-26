Buena High School’s softball team snapped a three-game losing streak Friday with a come-from-behind 10-6 win over the Tucson Catalina Foothills Falcons at Catalina Foothills.
Katie Serna’s run in the top of the first inning off an Aryanna Garcia single gave the Colts a brief 1-0 lead.
Foothills tied the game in the bottom half of the inning and then scored twice in the third, taking a 3-1 lead.
Buena tied the game at 3-3 in the fourth when Garcia scored on a Makayla Anderson single. Anderson later tied the game when she scored on an error.
Foothill reclaimed the lead at 4-3 in the bottom half of the inning scoring on an RBI single.
The Colts took the lead for good in the top of the fifth, scoring three runs off two hits and an error for a 6-4 lead. Serna scored on Janessa Antemann’s RBI double and Morgan Smith hit a hard grounder that led to an error, allowing Garcia and Antemann to score.
Buena scored three more runs in the sixth and once in the seventh, extending its lead to 10-4.
Jazminn DeLaCruz had an RBI sacrifice fly in the sixth and Antemann and Anderson each had RBI singles.
The Colts’ final run of the game came when Serna singled to center scoring Smith.
Foothills scored twice in the bottom of the seventh and had two runners on base when the final out was made.
Buena sophomore Samantha Vanderlinden threw 109 pitches. She went the distance, allowed six runs, 16 hits, struck out two and didn’t allow a walk.
The Colts had 16 hits. Serna hit 4-for-5, scored three runs and had an RBI; Garcia was 3-for-3, three runs scored and an RBI; Ariella Antemann was 2-for-5 with a run scored; Janessa Antemann was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs; Anderson was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs; Yanissa Long was 1-for-3; Margaret Flissar was 1-for-1; and DeLaCruz 1-for-5 with an RBI.
Buena, 4-8 overall counting tournament games, 1-1 in conference, has three games this week. The Colts will be at Tucson Cholla on Tuesday, March 28, will host Tucson Sunnyside on Wednesday, March 29, and will host the Tucson High Badgers on Thursday, March 30.
