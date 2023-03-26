Buena High School’s softball team snapped a three-game losing streak Friday with a come-from-behind 10-6 win over the Tucson Catalina Foothills Falcons at Catalina Foothills.

Katie Serna’s run in the top of the first inning off an Aryanna Garcia single gave the Colts a brief 1-0 lead.

