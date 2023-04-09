Buena High School’s softball team suffered back-to-back losses last week, losing 14-7 to Tucson Desert View on Thursday, April 6, and 13-0 to Gilbert Higley on Friday, April 7.

Friday’s game against Higley at Buena was dominated by the Higley pitcher, who held the Colts to five hits while striking out 12 and walking one.

