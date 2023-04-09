Buena High School’s softball team suffered back-to-back losses last week, losing 14-7 to Tucson Desert View on Thursday, April 6, and 13-0 to Gilbert Higley on Friday, April 7.
Friday’s game against Higley at Buena was dominated by the Higley pitcher, who held the Colts to five hits while striking out 12 and walking one.
Higley scored three runs in the first and second innings and four in the third, taking a 10-0 lead.
Katie Serna pitched for Buena, allowing 14 hits while striking out four and walking five.
Serna was 2-for-3 at the plate as was Ariella Antemann. Aryanna Garcia was 1-for-2.
Against Desert View, the Colts fell behind early and couldn’t catch up.
Buena led briefly, 1-0, when Antemann singled in the top of the first and later scored on an error.
In the bottom half of the inning five walks, two singles and a successful fielder’s choice helped the Jaguars score five runs. Desert View added two more runs in the fourth, taking a 7-1 lead.
Buena battled back with four runs in the sixth to make the score 7-5. Janessa Antemann’s three-run home run that scored Serna and Jazmin DeLaCruz was the big blow of the inning, pulling the Colts within two.
Any momentum Buena had from that rally was extinguished in the bottom half of the inning when Desert View scored seven runs, increasing its lead to 14-5.
Yanissa Long and Ariella Antemann scored for Buena in the top of the seventh.
Serna and Ariella Antemann pitched for Buena, allowing Desert View seven hits while striking out two and walking 13.
The Colts had 10 hits. Ariella Antemann was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Amaya Serrano was 2-for-4 with a run score, Serna was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, DeLaCruz was 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, Janessa Antemann was 1-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs and Long and Garcia each were 1-for-3.
Buena, 6-11 overall counting tournaments, 3-3 in conference, 1-1 in region, hosts Vail Cienega on Tuesday, April 11, and will be at Nogales on Thursday, April 13.
