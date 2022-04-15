SIERRA VISTA − The Buena Colts softball team lost its lead after being up by seven runs against Tucson Desert View, only to fight back in the late innings to defeat the Jaguars 13-11 in a home game Tuesday, April 12.
Colts pitcher Ashley Flissar started the first inning by striking out Desert View’s leadoff batter. Aneisa Rodriguez singled on a pop fly to left field, then Khandis Johnson singled on a grounder to left field.
The next Jaguars batter hit a grounder to shortstop Ariella Antemann, who forced Johnson with a throw to second baseman Aryanna Garcia. A ground out, Antemann to first baseman Maya Arias, ended the top of the first.
Mariah Cunningham hammered a line-drive triple to center to start the Colts in the bottom of the inning. Katie Serna followed with a grounder and reached on an error by the Jaguars’ shortstop. Cunningham scored on the play, giving Buena a 1-0 lead.
After Desert View pitcher Kristal Leyva struck out Arias and Flissar, a single by Caitlyn Dion brought in Serna. Antemann doubled to left field and Dion scored. Garcia reached on an error, allowing Antemann to score. Garcia stole second and Maggie Flissar singled to left field to drive in Garcia. With Buena leading 5-0 Jazminn DeLaCruz popped out to shortstop to end the first inning.
In the second, Arias hit a two-run homer to put the Colts up 7-0.
Arias came in to pitch for the Colts in the third and surrendered four runs.
In the bottom of the fourth, Buena’s DeLaCruz lined a single to left field to start. Cunningham was intentionally walked. Antemann, a courtesy runner for DeLaCruz, scored on a fielder’s choice. A single to center by Violet Perry drove in Cunningham, giving Buena a 9-4 lead.
Desert View loaded the bases to open the fifth and went on to score six runs to take the lead.
The Colts tied the score in the bottom of the fifth as Garcia scored on a fielder’s choice.
The Colts moved ahead 13-10 in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run home run by Antemann and Cunningham’s run-scoring double to left. The Jaguars scored one run in the top of the seventh but Colts pitcher Maggie Flissar allowed no more runs.
Flissar and Arias split the pitching duties for Buena, with 87/50 pitches/strikes thrown by Arias and 65/43 thrown by Flissar, who took the win.
Cunningham led the Colts at the plate, going 3-for-3, scoring three runs and adding an RBI. Antemann was 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs, Arias was 1-for-4 with three RBIs and DeLaCruz was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
“I think Mariah set the tone for us today,” Buena assistant coach Shannel Blackshear said. “She really stepped up as a senior leader. We showed a lot of fight today. I loved that no matter what was going on we kept going and kept fighting.”
The win improved Buena’s record to 11-9 overall, 3-4 in conference, 2-4 in the 5A Southern Region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.