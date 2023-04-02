buena ball 1

Buena baserunner Janessa Antemann stretches a double into a triple due to a Tucson High error during Thursday’s home game in Sierra Vista.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School’s softball team played three games in three days March 28, 29 and 30, winning one and losing two.

Buena lost back-to-back games to 6A schools Tucson Sunnyside, 24-5, and to Tucson High, 14-2, at Buena High School on March 29 and 30 after beating Tucson Cholla 15-4 on March 28.

