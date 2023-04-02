SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School’s softball team played three games in three days March 28, 29 and 30, winning one and losing two.
Buena lost back-to-back games to 6A schools Tucson Sunnyside, 24-5, and to Tucson High, 14-2, at Buena High School on March 29 and 30 after beating Tucson Cholla 15-4 on March 28.
In the game with Tucson High the Colts trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning when Janessa Antemann hit a fly ball that led to an error, allowing her to safely reach base and advance to third.
A couple of pitches later she scored on a passed ball tying the game at 1-1.
Tucson reclaimed the lead in the top of the third on a three-run home run.
The Badgers added another run in the fourth, five in the fifth and four in the sixth for a 14-1 lead.
Buena scored its final run of the game in the bottom of the sixth when Kallie Sturdevant walked and scored on an error.
Samantha Vanderlinden threw 129 pitches in the six innings she pitched for Buena. She allowed 10 hits, walked five and failed to record a strikeout.
Buena had just one hit. Jazzmin DeLaCruz was 1-for-3.
On Wednesday, March 29, the Colts hosted Sunnyside, ranked No. 3 in 6A with a 17-3 record.
Sunnyside took control quickly, scoring 11 runs in the top of the second for a 12-0 lead.
Buena got its first run in the bottom of the third when Yanissa Long scored when Katie Serna hit a grounder that was played into an error.
The Badgers added seven more runs in the top of the fourth and four more in the fifth.
Buena scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth and one in the fifth.
Vanderlinden pitched all five innings, surrendering 23 hits, striking out one and walking four.
The Colts had nine hits. Ariella Antemann was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, Amaya Serrano was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Janessa Antemann was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and Makayla Anderson and Long were both 1-for-2 with a run scored. DeLaCruz was 1-for-3.
In the victory over Cholla, Serna was 3-for-5, scored a run and had five RBIs as Buena battled back from a 2-0 deficit with a three-run rally in the third, two more runs in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Cholla scored twice in the bottom of the sixth, making the score 10-4. The Colts countered with five in the top of the seventh.
Buena had 19 hits and 14 RBIs. Aryanna Garcia was 4-for-5, scored a run and had an RBI for the Colts. Ariella Antemann was 3-for-5 with four runs scored; Serrano hit 2-for-5, scored three runs and had two RBIs; Flissar was 2-for-4 with two RBIs; Sturdevant was 2-for-2 with an RBI; Long was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Morgan Smith and Anderson each were 1-for-3 with Smith having two RBIs and Anderson one.
Buena, 5-10 overall, 2-1 in conference, kicks off Sonoran Region play on Monday with a home game against the Nogales Apaches at 4 p.m.
On Thursday, April 6, the Colts will be at Tucson Desert View for a 6 p.m. game.
