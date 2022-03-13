Wins over Tucson Pueblo on Thursday and Friday over Tucson Rincon/University have the Buena Colts softball team on a three-game winning streak.
The Colts knocked off Pueblo 19-9 Thursday at Buena but lost to Rincon 12-1 on Friday in Tucson.
Againsts Rincon, the score was tied 1-1 going into the top of the second inning. Jazmin DeLaCruz scored on a Maggie Flissar double and Flissar stole home. Ariella Antemann scored later giving the Colts a 4-1 edge.
Buena scored four runs each in the fourth and sixth innings, taking a 12-1 lead. Antemann had a solo home run in the fourth.
Maya Arias was the winning pitcher, going all six innings and giving up two hits, striking out five and walking two.
Buena had 13 hits. Antemann, who hits ninth in the order, was 4-for-4, scored two runs and had three RBIs; Katie Serna was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Arias was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Mariah Cunningham, DeLaCruz, Flissar and Maria Leon each had one hit.
The game with Pueblo was a wild scoring contest as Pueblo scored five runs in the top of the first.
Buena scored a pair in the bottom half of the inning, making the score 5-2, and trailed 6-2 going into the bottom of the second when it scored twice more, cutting the Warriors’ lead to 6-4.
Pueblo and Buena each scored three runs in the third as the Warriors led 9-7. DeLaCruz had a solo home run and Arias a two-run homer.
Down two going into the bottom of the fourth, Buena sent 15 batters to the plate and rallied for nine runs and six hits, the big blow a three-run home run by Aryanna Garcia that gave Buena a 16-9 lead.
Up 17-9 in the bottom of the fifth, Cunningham crushed a two-run home run to left which scored Garcia and ended the game on the 10-run mercy rule.
Kehasbah Gaussoin and Arias pitched this game, allowing eight hits, striking out five and walking four.
The Colts had 17 hits. Garcia was 3-for-5, scored three runs and had four RBIs; Cunningham was 2-for-3, scored four runs and had two RBIs; Serna was 3-for-3, had a run scored and four RBIs; DeLaCruz was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI; Arias was 2-for-3 with a run scored and four RBIs; Antemann was 2-for-3 with two runs scored; Maggie Flissar went 1-for-2 with two runs scored; and Ashley Flissar was 1-for-1 with two RBIs.
“Buena had a good week going 3-0,” Colts coach Mike Tomooka said. “We are making daily improvements in our team defense, offense and individual skills. The players are doing a good job understanding the mental game. We are off until Thursday when we will resume practice. A well-deserved rest for our student athletes as the quarter ended today.”
Buena, 6-4, resumes play March 22 when the Colts kick off 5A Southern Region play at Vail Cienega, followed two days later at Tucson Desert View.
