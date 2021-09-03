The Buena Colts football team kicks off regular season with dominating 41-0 road win at Barry Goldwater Friday.

Buena led 6-0 at the half and outscored the Bulldogs 14-0 in the third quarter and 21-0 in the fourth blowing what had been a close game, wide open.

With the win, Buena improves to 1-0 this season.

Buena’s running game paced the Colts attack with five touchdowns coming from the ground.

The Colts return to the gridiron next Friday, September 10 when Buena hosts Cienega.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

 

