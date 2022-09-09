It was a busy Friday night of football in Cochise County.
The Benson Bobcats, Willcox Cowboys, Tombstone Yellow Jackets and St. David Tigers all posted wins while the Bisbee Pumas and Valley Union Blue Devils both lost.
Buena's home opener turned sour quickly as the Marana Tigers shutout the Colts 35-0.
The Colts found themselves down early and couldn’t find stability on offense to mount a comeback or put together a solid drive.
Buena drops to 1-1 and will have to take a tough look at themselves in order to bounce back next week.
In Bisbee, the Benson Bobcats bounced back from their loss to Willcox last week thumping the Pumas 55-18.
Benson quarterback Dalton Crockett ran for one touchdown and threw for three more and running back Colton Tyra had three rushing TD’s and caught two TD’s from Crockett as the Bobcats lead from the opening drive improving to 3-1 on the season while Bisbee drops to 1-2.
Benson is at Pusch Ridge next week while Bisbee travels to Veritas Prep.
In Willcox, the Cowboys improved to 3-0 taming the Sequoia Pathway Academy Pumas 49-0.
The Cowboys sored early and often with Cristian Pando and Ayden Fuentes combining five touchdowns and more than 300 rushing yards.
Running back Landon Ward came in late in the game and scored a touchdown, Cash Macumber intercepted a pass and scored too.
The Pumas move to 2-1 overall in 2A Gila Section, while the Cowboys remain in first place in the 2A San Pedro section at 3-0 overall.
Willcox travels to Morenci to take on the 3-0 Wildcats on September 16.
Tombstone chalked up its first win of the season thumping the Globe Tigers 47-8.
Tombstone led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter, 27-0 at the half and 40-0 with 7:11 to go in the third quarter.
The Yellow Jackets will be on the road again next Friday taking on St. John Paul II High School in Phoenix.
After being shut out the first three games of the season the Valley Union Blue Devils finally scored in what was a 24-16 loss to Baboquivari.
Miles Richardson ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown only to have it nullified by a penalty.
Baboquivari led 16-0 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Blue Devil quarterback Kohan Evans scored VU’s first points of the season and then scored the 2-point conversion. Later in the game Evans completed a TD pass to Elijah Riesgo before scoring the 2-point conversion himself making the score 24-16.
St. David won its game with Duncan 52-0.
