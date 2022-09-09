Purchase Access

It was a busy Friday night of football in Cochise County.

The Benson Bobcats, Willcox Cowboys, Tombstone Yellow Jackets and St. David Tigers all posted wins while the Bisbee Pumas and Valley Union Blue Devils both lost.

