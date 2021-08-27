SIERRA VISTA —With the 2020 regular season marred with setbacks, the Buena High swim team is relieved to return to the pool.
Buena opens the 2021 season on the road, traveling to Marana on Thursday, Sept. 2, to face the Tigers.
Coaching the BHS boys and girls swim team this season is the troika of Katie-Jo Kinsey, Evisa Swiney and Arlene Rich.
“All of the coaches are USA- and AIA-certified so we do have some background in the sport,” Swiney said.
USA certifications includes classes, lifeguard training, first aid, concussion protocols and other necessary training.
The Colts do not have a dive team.
“One of the reasons we do not have a diving team is because we lack a certified diving coach,” Swiney said. “It requires different preparation than coaching swim.”
Though Buena will not dive this year, the Colts still have a solid foundation.
“I come from a military background and have coached swim teams in the past,” Kinsey stated. “I was taught in Georgia by some great coaches who helped show me what to look for in a swimmer’s technique.”
Kinsey said the 2020 Olympics was a great learning experience for swimmers.
“Just watching them in action and putting into motion the little changes that goes into strokes was interesting,” Kinsey explained. “Caleb Dressel’s start was something we implemented into our practices to increase their speed and receptiveness on the blocks.”
Feet placement and hand movement are two of the most important fundamentals to master.
“Working on those little techniques will result in time drops and smoother strokes in the long run,” Kinsey added.
With YouTube and other social media sources, there are a plethora of ways to teach technique.
“I am a coach and also a mom to one of the swimmers (JJ Kinsey) who shows absolutely no interest in watching others,” joked Kinsey. “It makes it difficult at times, but you still have the ability to show swimmers why Lilly King is the breaststroke queen based off her movements under water.”
Captaining the girls are seniors Natalie Bowers and Amber Brown. The Colts lost Eliza Lambson and Amy Diaz to graduation, but do return junior Madison Day.
For the boys, seniors Carson Seamans and Charles Rich are the captains. Sophomore JJ Kinsey is a key returner. The boys lost Luke Mitter and Nick Gerosa to graduation.
“We have certain kids working to certain goals,” Katie-Jo Kinsey said. “Not everyone will make state, and they are all aware of what their goals are.”
For Swinney, seeing the swimmers achieve their goals is her favorite aspect of coaching.
“I love watching new swimmers improve their times over the course of a season,” she said.
Last season the Colts concluded their regular season with a tri-meet win against Vail Cienega and Tucson Mica Mountain.
The girls team accumulated 127 points to Cienega’s 115 and Mica Mountain’s 18. The boys’ 117 points were good enough to top Cienega’s 109 and Mica Mountain’s 48.
“I feel like we are off to a great and successful start,” Kinsey beamed.
