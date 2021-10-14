If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — The Buena Colts swim team hosted its second meet of the year at the Cove and did not disappoint.
It was Buena’s senior night on Thursday, Oct. 7, and the Colts dominated Douglas 180-30.
Senior Edward Dahlin earned a state automatic qualifying time in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Dahlin also earned a provisional regionals qualifying time for the 100-yard fly.
Sophomore JJ Kinsey earned a provisional time for the 50 freestyle.
Senior Natalie Bowers and junior Ryan Penna each earned provisional times for the 50- and 100- yard freestyle.
Junior Zachary Swiney also earned a provisional time in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle.
“We are looking forward to the match at Marana (on Thursday, Oct. 21) to improve more individual heat times per swimmer to qualify for provisional and state times,” Buena coach Evisa Swiney said.
“Every swimmer on our team has shown tremendous sportsmanship and dedication to the sport to improving their individual times and relay times,” Kinsey said.
Narrowing down Swiney’s favorite moment is a tall task.
“There are so many to count and to only pinpoint at one moment, it does not do justice to the numerous laughter and individual milestones,” she said. “All the moments are precious, favorites and memorable. These swimmers are outstanding young people, and I am very proud to be their coach.”
Swiney attributes the coaching staff’s close bond to the Colts’ success.
“Also, the trio of our coaching staff is tight, respectful and we learn from one another,” she commented.
“Mostly though, we learn from each other, as we bring different experiences to the coaching table, for the sole purpose of making the team a successful one for years to come.
For the Colts, titles do not exist.
“Labels and titles are not a part of our team; we are the Buena swim team coaches: Coach Swiney, Coach (Katie) Kinsey, Coach (Arlene) Rich, and treat each other as so,” Swiney said.
The synergy from the coaches and swimmers is what enables the Colts to succeed.
“I love coaching this team because each swimmer is eager to learn, improve and become a better athlete for their individual heats,” Swiney said. “Swimming is about perseverance, dedication and a moral compass of the sport.”
Next up for the Colts is the Moon Valley Invitational on Oct 16, followed by the meet with Marana.
Swimming regionals are Oct. 29-30, and the state competition is Nov. 5-6.
“Our end of the season banquet will be held on No. 10,” Swiney said.
