The Colts have competed in two meets winning one and finishing second in the other.
On Thursday, Sept. 8, Buena was in Douglas against the Bulldogs at the Aquatic Center. Buena’s boys team defeated Douglas 58-25 while the Buena girls posted a 64-21 win.
On Thursday, Sept. 1, Buena hosted Canyon Del Oro and Flowing Wells at The Cove. Both Buena teams placed second in this meet behind CDO.
This year’s program is under the direction of Martha Kelliher, Stephanie Hite and dive coach Sean O’Malley.
Hite reports there are 57 swimmers on the team, 10 of which are divers and 13 of which are seniors.
Returning seniors who qualified for state last year are Zachary Swiney, Ryan Penna, Andrew Nieuwenhuis, Madison Day and Jasmine Schofield.
Boy’s captains this year are Swiney and Nathan Farris; girls captains are Day and Mary-Jane Johnson. Dive captains are Skylar Kline and Mahonri Jones.
Hite said Buena’s 200-medley relay team of Swiney, Penna, Nathan Farris and Caleb Curtis should make a state provisional time at a future meet.
Against Douglas, Penna competed in the 50 freestyle, swimming the butterfly when all the other swimmers were swimming the freestyle. He finished with a winning time of 26.5 seconds.
Buena’s boys took first in all but two events, the 100 backstroke and the 100 breaststroke.
Buena’s girls took first in all events except the 100 freestyle.
Caleb Curtis took first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:00.03. He then swam in the 200 free medley (1:58.7).
Christina Van Acker swam the 500 freestyle, winning in 6:54.
The season opener tri-meet had the boy’s 200 medley relay team inching closer to the qualifier time for state.
The girls 200 medley relay team of Van Acker, Day, Allison Havard and Katie Kelliher dropped 11 seconds to get under the provisional time limit for state.
Divers Kline, Jones, Summer Martinez and Gretchen Adams shined, scoring 194.9, 165.0, 182.5 and 91.6 respectively.
Kelliher took second in the girls 50 free with a time of 28.27 seconds. Curtis took first in the boys 100 breaststroke (1:07.53). Farris finished second in the 200 individual medley (2:25.27) and the 100 butterfly (1:04.67).
Buena is at home Thursday, Sept. 15, hosting Tucson schools Cholla and Pueblo at The Cove.
