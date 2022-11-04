SIERRA VISTA − Buena High School is sending 16 of its swimmers to the Division II state meet which takes place Nov. 4-5 at the Skyline Aquatic Center in Mesa.

From the boys' team, Nathan Farris, Zachary Swiney, Andrew Nuiewenhuis, Ryan Penna, Caleb Curts, Russell Adams, Rylee Kline and Joshua Stancell have all qualified, according to Buena Athletic Director Cole Colvin.

