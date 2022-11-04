SIERRA VISTA − Buena High School is sending 16 of its swimmers to the Division II state meet which takes place Nov. 4-5 at the Skyline Aquatic Center in Mesa.
From the boys' team, Nathan Farris, Zachary Swiney, Andrew Nuiewenhuis, Ryan Penna, Caleb Curts, Russell Adams, Rylee Kline and Joshua Stancell have all qualified, according to Buena Athletic Director Cole Colvin.
For the girls, Jasmine Schofield, Christina Van Acker, Madison Day, Jocelyn Hite, Mary Jane Johnston, Kathryn Kelliher, Katie Lawrence and Allison Havard will represent Buena at the state competition.
Farris, a senior, will compete in the 50 freestyle, the 100 freestyle, the 100 butterfly and all three relays competing in the 100 butterfly in the medley relay, according to Stephanie Hite, Buena’s assistant swim coach.
Pena, who is also a senior, will compete in all three relays as well as the 50 freestyle.
Curtis, a junior, will swim in the 100 butterfly, the 100 breaststroke along with the 200 Medley Relay and 400 free relay at state, the coach said.
Seniors Skylar Kline and Mahonri Jones will both compete in the 1-meter dive where Kline is currently ranked 13th and Jones 15th.
Christina Van Acker, a senior, will compete in the 50 freestyle, the 200-freestyle relay, and the 400-freestyle relay.
The coach states the boys 200 medley relay team has a season best time of 1:51.05 which has them ranked 12th going into state. The boys 200 freestyle relay team has a season best time of 1:38.84 which has them ranked 10th and the boys 400 freestyle relay team is ranked 11th with a season best time of 3:35.17.
The Buena girls 200 medley relay is ranked 17th going into state; the 200-freestyle relay team is ranked 19th with a time of 1:53.87 and the girls 400 freestyle relay team is 19th having posted a season best time of 4:18.82.
Buena will be competing against Douglas’ two relay teams, the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, at the state meet.
