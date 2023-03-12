The Buena High School boys and the girls tennis teams lost their matches on Thursday, March 9, falling to the Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks by identical scores of 6-3.
Both Buena teams are 0-2 on the season.
In the girls match at Buena High School, two of Buena’s three wins came in singles.
Junior Mallory Hooper and senior Chloe Haws, playing in the No. 4 and No. 5 singles slots, were winners in their matches with Hooper losing the first set 2-6 before winning the next two 6-3 and 10-8.
Haws was a straight-sets winner by scores of 6-1, 6-3.
The Colts’ third win of the match came in No. 2 doubles as Hooper and Kylee Crowell won 8-5.
Colts sophomore Michelle Moreno-Jimenez, playing No. 1 singles, lost her match 6-0, 7-6.
Junior Natalie Rice fell 6-0, 6-1 in her No. 2 singles match.
Crowell fell 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
Junior Brooke Leistikow, playing No. 6 singles, was defeated 6-2, 6-1.
Ironwood Ridge’s two doubles victories came against the Colts’ top team of Rice and Moreno-Jimenez and Leistikow and Haws, by scores of 8-3 and 8-5.
In the boys match at Ironwood High School all three of Buena’s wins were in singles. Sophomore James Rice at No. 1 won 7-5, 2-6, 10-7.
Sophomore Owen Anderson, playing in the fifth singles slot for Buena, won his match in three sets as well, 6-3, 4-6, 10-2, and sophomore Jake Rodda at No. 6 singles won 6-3, 6-1.
Junior Ryan Wilde won his first set at No. 2 singles 6-4 but lost the next two sets 1-6, 8-10.
No. 3 Carson Reed fell 6-1, 6-1.
Buena’s No. 4 player, junior Jackson Creech was defeated 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles all three Buena teams lost.
Rice and Wilde fell 9-7, Creech and Anderson lost 8-3 and Rodda and Brack fell 8-6.
Buena’s tennis teams will be off all this week.
The boys return to the court March 20 hosting Tucson Catalina Foothills and will host Tucson Cholla on March 28.
The girls travel to Tucson Catalina Foothills on March 23 and will be at Tucson Cholla on March 28.
All matches will start at 3:30 p.m.
