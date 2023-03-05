Buena tennis drops season opener to CDO By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Mar 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buena High School’s boys and girls tennis teams kicked off their seasons on Tuesday, Feb. 28, losing to Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro.The boys lost 6-3 at Buena High School while the girls were shut out 9-0 at CDO.In the boys match, Buena’s James Rice and Carson Reed won their respective matches. Rice won his No. 2 singles match 6-0, 6-0 while Reed was a 6-4, 7-5 winner at No. 3 singles.Ryan Wilde, playing No. 1 singles for Buena, lost 6-0, 6-0. Owen Andrerson, playing No. 4 singles, won his first set 6-3 but lost the next two 6-1, 7-4.Jackson Creech, playing No. 5 singles for Buena, won his first set but lost the next two 7-6, 11-9.Caleb Brack, playing No. 6 singles for the Colts, won his first set 7-5 but lost the next two 7-5, 10-2.In doubles play, Rice and Wilde and Creech and Reed both lost 8-5.Jake Rodda and Brack, playing No. 3 doubles, were 8-1 winners.Buena’s girls team had a rough time.Scarlett Bakken, playing No. 1 singles, lost 6-0, 6-1.Jordan Crawford, playing No. 2 singles, fell by the same scores.Camryn Hansen, playing No. 3 singles, was dropped 6-0, 6-0 as was Beatriz Ajpacaja at No. 5 singles and Haylee Wendel at No. 6 singles.Jenya Zurita, playing No. 4 singles, lost her match 6-3, 6-1.In doubles play, Crawford and Bakken fell 8-1; Zurita and Hansen lost 8-2 and Haylee Wendel and Ajpacaja lost 8-2.The teams will be back in action Thursday, March 9. 