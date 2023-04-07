The Buena High School boys and girls tennis teams were defeated by the Nogales Apaches on Tuesday, April 4.
The Buena boys were lost 7-2 at Nogales High School while the Buena girls were swept 9-0 at Buena High.
In the boys match the Colts’ wins came at No. 1 and No. 5 singles where Buena’s top player, sophomore James Rice, posted an 8-6, 6-2 win while sophomore Jake Rodda was a 7-5, 6-3 winner.
Junior Ryan Wilde lost his No. 2 singles match 6-2, 6-3; junior Victor Luna was defeated 7-4, 6-1 at No. 3 singles; senior Carsen Reed was defeated 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4 singles; and sophomore Owen Anderson lost 6-0, 6-1 at No. 6 singles.
In doubles, Rice and Wilde were shut out 8-0; Reed and Luna lost 8-6 and Benjamin Warwick and Jackson Creech were defeated 8-5.
In the girls match, Buena sophomore Michelle Moreno-Jimenez, playing No. 1 singles, lost her match 6-0, 6-1.
Junior Natalie Rice was defeated 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
Sophomore Kylee Crowell, playing No. 3 singles, lost 6-4, 6-2.
Junior Mallory Hooper, playing No. 4 singles for Buena, lost 6-1, 6-1.
Senior Chloe Haws was beaten 6-2, 6-2 at No. 5 singles and junior Brooke Leistikow was shut out 6-0, 6-0 at No. 6 singles.
In doubles, Rice and Moreno-Jimenez lost their match 8-1,l Hooper and Crowell were defeated 8-2 at No. 2 doubles and Haws and Leistikow lost their No. 3 doubles 8-5.
The Buena boys, 1-5 overall, 1-2 in section, will be at Rio Rico on Tuesday, April 11, while the Buena girls, 2-4 overall, 2-1 in section, was at Tucson Pueblo on Thursday, April 6, and will be at home Tuesday, April 11, hosting Rio Rico.
