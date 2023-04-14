The Buena Colts boys and girls tennis teams were victorious on Tuesday, April 11, beating the Rio Rico Hawks 8-1 in their respective matches.
The girls match was played in Sierra Vista while the boys were in Rio Rico.
In the boys match, sophomore James Rice, playing No. 1 singles for the Colts, was a 6-0, 6-0 winner.
Junior Ryan Wilde, playing No. 2 singles for Buena, won his match by the same score as did Victor Luna at No. 3 singles.
Senior Carson Reed, playing No. 4 singles for Buena, lost his match 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.
Sophomore Jake Rodda was a 6-2, 6-0 winner at No. 5 singles and Buena’s No. 6 singles player, Owen Anderson, won his match by forfeit.
In doubles, Rice and Wilde were 8-0 winners; Reed and Luna won their match 8-3 and Benjamin Warwick and Jackson Creech won their match by forfeit.
In the girls match, Buena’s No. 1 singles player, sophomore Michelle Moreno-Jimenez, won her match 6-0, 6-2; junior Natalie Rice, playing No. 2 singles, was a 6-2, 6-1 winner; sophomore Kylee Crowell, playing No. 3 singles, was a 6-0, 6-4 winner; junior Mallory Hooper posted a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles; senior Chloe Haws was a 6-2, 6-2 winner at No. 5 singles; and junior Brooke Leistikow, playing No. 6 singles, was a 6-4, 6-7, 10-4 winner.
In doubles, Buena’s doubles team of Rice and Jimenez were 8-0 winners; Hooper and Crowell were 8-2 winners and Haws and Leistikow fell 8-3.
