The Buena High School boys and girls tennis teams closed out their regular seasons on Tuesday, April 18, shutting out the Sahuarita Walden Grove Red Wolves 9-0.
The Buena boys match was played at Buena High School while the Buena girls played their match at Walden Grove.
In the boys match, sophomore James Rice, playing No. 1 singles for Buena, was a 6-1, 6-0 winner.
Junior Ryan Wilde won his No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-1; junior Victor Luna was a 6-3, 6-0 winner at No. 3 singles; and senior Carsen Reed needed three sets to win his No. 4 singles match 6-2, 2-6, 10-4.
Senior Caleb Brack was a 7-5, 6-3 winner at No. 5 singles and sophomore Jake Rodda shut out his opponent 6-0, 6-0 at No. 6 singles.
In doubles play, Wilde and Rice won their match 8-0; Rodda and Luna and Jackson Creech and Owen Anderson were also 8-0 winners.
In the girls match, Buena sophomore Michelle Moreno-Jimenez, playing No. 1 singles, cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win.
Junior Natalie Rice was a 6-1, 6-2 winner at No. 2 singles; sophomore Kylee Crowell was a 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 winner at No. 3 singles; and junior Mallory Hooper, playing No. 4 singles, shut out her opponent 6-0, 6-0.
Senior Chloe Haws was a 6-2, 6-0 winner at No. 5 singles and junior Brooke Leistikow won her No. 6 singles match 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, Rice and Moreno-Jimenez won their match 8-6, Hooper and Crowell were 6-2 winners at No. 2 and Haws and Leistikow 6-3 winners at No. 3.
The Buena boys conclude the regular season 3-7 overall, 3-3 in their section.
The Buena girls conclude their regular season, 5-6 overall, 5-2 in their section.
Next up is the state tennis tournament. Buena should know in the next several days if any of its players have qualified for the state singles or doubles tournament.
