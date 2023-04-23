buena tennis

Colts sophomore James Rice returns a volley to his Walden Grove opponent in the season’s home finale on Tuesday.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

The Buena High School boys and girls tennis teams closed out their regular seasons on Tuesday, April 18, shutting out the Sahuarita Walden Grove Red Wolves 9-0.

The Buena boys match was played at Buena High School while the Buena girls played their match at Walden Grove.

