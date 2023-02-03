The Buena boys basketball team defeated the Nogales Apaches 59-30 Tuesday, Jan. 31, for the second time this season, as the Colts inch closer to the end of the regular season and the state playoffs.

The Colts (12-5, 4-1 in the 5A Sonoran Region) got off to a good start and outscored Nogales (10-16, 4-3 in the 5A Sonoran) 21-1 in the first quarter. Deandre Hawthorne did the bulk of the scoring with eight points and helped keep Apaches leading scorer Baltazar Pacheco scoreless.

