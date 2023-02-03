The Buena boys basketball team defeated the Nogales Apaches 59-30 Tuesday, Jan. 31, for the second time this season, as the Colts inch closer to the end of the regular season and the state playoffs.
The Colts (12-5, 4-1 in the 5A Sonoran Region) got off to a good start and outscored Nogales (10-16, 4-3 in the 5A Sonoran) 21-1 in the first quarter. Deandre Hawthorne did the bulk of the scoring with eight points and helped keep Apaches leading scorer Baltazar Pacheco scoreless.
“We try to build momentum early around defense,” Buena coach Tyler Molesworth said. “Make them take jump shots and limit them to one shot, and in the first quarter it all just seemed to come together.”
Nogales managed to put 10 points on the board in the second quarter but couldn’t make headway against the aggressive Colts defense and trailed 33-11 at halftime.
Despite the margin, Molesworth said Nogales is known as a team that doesn’t give up.
“Nogales is notorious for being scrappy, active and hustling,” he said. “They play hard and if you’re not ready for them they’ll surprise you.
“We knew what we were getting ourselves into and had to match their intensity and play through hard fouls and getting pushed and shoved.”
With such a solid lead Molesworth gave his reserves some much-needed playing time and assessed the second unit’s performance.
“The starters gave up one point in the entire first quarter, and the second group gave up seven points in the first few minutes of the second quarter, so I wasn’t happy about that. But they did come out in the second half and did a better job,” Molesworth said.
The third quarter ended with Buena leading 51-23 and resulted in a comfortable 29-point victory.
The Colts want to close out the season with a home win against Tucson Desert View on Friday at 7 p.m., and Molesworth said they’ll use their usual style of play to hopefully get a victory.
“It’s Senior Night and that’s always interesting,” he said.
“I just want them to stay focused, give 100% on defense and hopefully that will carry us through.”
AJ Forrest led Buena with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Hawthorne added 12 points. Pacheco led Nogales with eight points.
