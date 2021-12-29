GLENDALE — Over the holiday break, the Buena Colts boys basketball team is competing in the Winter Hoops Shootout hosted by Cactus High School.
On Monday, Dec. 27, the Colts defeated the Phoenix Cortez Colts 94-63 in the first round of the tournament, which runs through Dec. 30.
“The first half of the season, we were looking to prepare for this tournament, so I think we are in a good spot,” Buena coach Tyler Molesworth said.
Cooper Jones and Jake Smith paced the Colts with 19 points each.
“I believe Cooper is just scratching the surface of his potential as he is not only a good scorer, but he is long, athletic and can hold his own defensively,” Molesworth said. “Without Jake’s effort and contributions to the team, we do not win as many games.”
With the win, the Colts improved to 9-3 and a perfect 4-0 at home. Cortez is 5-6.
“The kids are starting to figure it out on offense and are sharing the ball well,” Molesworth said.
Buena took a 27-21 first-quarter lead and pushed its lead to double digits in the second quarter and for a 52-31 advantage.
In the second half Buena’s lead ballooned to more than 30 points.
The Colts played Bradshaw Mountain on Tuesday, Dec. 28, and will face a to-be-determined opponent Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Buena’s next home game is Jan. 4 against the Tucson Sunnyside Blue Devils at the Donald Ensign Gymnasium. The Blue Devils are 8-7.
“We are excited to bring the community together so hopefully Buena gets put on the map as a basketball powerhouse soon,” Molesworth said. “If we stick to what we have been taught as far as offensive scheme and defensive principles, then we should come out on top.”
