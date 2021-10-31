If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — The 5A state volleyball play-in tournament begins on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and Buena travels to Phoenix to take on Paradise Valley.
“We are recommending that all fans wear masks, not mandating,” Paradise Valley athletic director Brock Heykoop said.
Admission for adults is $10, $5 for students with high school ID, active military and senior citizens 62 and older.
Spectators can attend postseason matches only by ordering their tickets online through the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s official partner, GoFan.
Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. The winner will play sixth-ranked Phoenix Horizon High on Thursday, Nov. 4.
Buena finished the regular season 11-7 overall, 6-2 in the 5A Southern Region play.
The Colts capped off senior night with a victory over Mica Mountain, three sets to one on Tuesday, Oct 26 .
For head coach Breanna McDaniel, this senior class holds a special place in her heart.
“The senior class is the first group I had when arriving at Buena as the varsity assistant four years ago,” McDaniel noted. “I have been able to watch them grow not only as athlete’s but as individuals. This group helped change the culture and expectations of Buena volleyball.
Buena and Paradise Valley have no common opponents but Paradise Valley did lose twice to Horizon, three sets to zero.
Our schedule really helped us finish this year on a high point.
After starting the season 0-3, the Colts improved as the season progressed.
“This season has been successful because the players and coaches have put in a lot of time and energy,” McDaniel said. “The girls come in each day wanting to get better and work hard.”
For Buena, staying steady has been their biggest challenge.
“Our biggest obstacle has been consistency,” McDaniel said. “We have all of the pieces to be successful but making sure we’re putting it together at the right times and when it matters most.”
The state volleyball championship is Saturday, Nov 13, at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
