SIERRA VISTA — Cross country teams from all over southern Arizona will be at Buena High School Wednesday competing in the state sectional cross country championships.
“I consider it an honor and intend to put on a memorable event,” Buena cross country coach Roger Bristow said. “I am not sure when the last time Buena was the host team, but we want to be considered in the future as well.”
The meet previously had been held in Rio Rico but massive renovations to the athletic field complex forced officials to find an alternate site this year.
Buena’s division, Division II, will run first Wednesday beginning with the boys at 2 p.m., followed by the girls at 2:30.
“As for our team, the boys are looking at this as a step toward the state championships, which has been our goal all season,” Bristow said. “We are racing well and look forward to a great competition. Our girls are looking to qualify individually due to not having a full team. All of the athletes are ready to race.”
Division III, the division Douglas High School competes in, will run at 3 p.m. for the boys, 3:30 p.m. for the girls.
Douglas cross country coach Maria Sexton announced Monday the team had suffered a “set back” and only one female runner, Mercedes Rangel, would be representing DHS.
“I am hopeful that she will place for state,” the coach said.
Division IV, which includes Benson, Bisbee, Tombstone, St. David and Willcox, is scheduledat 4 p.m. for the boys, 4:30 for the girls.
Each school will be allowed a maximum of seven individual entries per team, boys and girls.
The top 50% of full finishing teams’ scores will advance to the state meet. If 11 teams finish with a team score, six teams will advance to state, rounding up if the number of finishing teams is odd. Additionally, the top seven individuals from non-qualifying teams will advance to state. Every section will have seven individuals who advance to state.
Division awards will be presented after completion of both races. The championship team will receive a plaque and the top 14 individuals will receive a medal.
Admission to the meet is free. Spectators will not be allowed in the starting line or the finish line areas.
“This is such an honor to be able to host an event like this, the district is extremely proud of all our cross country competitors,” said Valerie Weller, marketing and public information officer for the Buena Unified School District. “Since this is an outdoor event, there is no restriction in place for spectators. We will also not have a maximum amount of spectators.”
A concession stand will be located at the stadium entrance.
