The Buena Colts and the Tombstone Yellow Jackets traveled to Tucson on Saturday, March 4, to compete in the 20-team Tucson High School Track & Field Invitational.
Placing for the Buena boys were senior Jackson Glamann, first in the 400; junior Nick Hiser, third in the 3,200; junior Spencer Carter, fourth in the 400; sophomore Emmanuel Bocharski, fifth in the shot put; the 4x400 team (Glamman, Spencer Carter, senior Jayden Swift, freshman Jayden Thomas), fifth; junior Marco Hernandez, sixth in the 800; sophomore Shawn Bookman, sixth in the shot put; the 4x100 team (junior Mason Carter, sophomore Andres Bonilla, Aliaz Dyson, Thomas), sixth; and Swift, eighth in the 400.
Placing for the Buena girls were: sophomore Abby Roark fourth in the 3,200; the 4x400 team (junior Aliyah Santa-Maria, junior Emma Martin, sophomore Maria McCaa, sophomore Larisa Hernandez), fifth; the 4x100 team (Hernandez, sophomore Ryann Brooks, Santa-Martin, freshman Yamali Alma), seventh; Brooks, eighth in the 200; and junior Ashlynn Lewis, eighth in the shot put.
“For an opener (invitational) it was promising,” Buena coach Roger Bristow said. “This year we will have more of a balanced attack, something that we have not had. We have quite a few young and first-time track and field athletes but we also have some veteran sophomores and juniors. We also have some young, talented seniors. We have a good bunch of athletes.”
Bristow is assisted by Joe Thomas, Toyah Swift, Katja White, Ashley Weber, and Adam Fuhrman.
Placing for the Tombstone boys was junior Malachi Keller, second in the high jump and sixth in the long jump
Placing for the Tombstone girls was sophomore Rachel Thursby, fifth in the high jump.
“I thought that the Tucson High Invitational went really well; it was a great meet for us, especially with the high level of competition,” Tombstone coach Jake Winslow said. “We had a lot of really good performances and lots of personal bests. Great competition, great environment for our kids to thrive in. As our athletes continue to work hard and work well, I look with anticipation to how they will develop over the course of the season.”
Buena will be competing with their younger athletes in Tucson on Wednesday, March 8, at Catalina Foothills High School and with their varsity in Oro Valley on Saturday, March 11, at the Nighthawk Early Bird Invitational at Ironwood Ridge High School.
Tombstone will be competing in Safford on Friday, March 10, at the Safford Bulldog Invitational.
