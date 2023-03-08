The Buena Colts and the Tombstone Yellow Jackets traveled to Tucson on Saturday, March 4, to compete in the 20-team Tucson High School Track & Field Invitational.

Placing for the Buena boys were senior Jackson Glamann, first in the 400; junior Nick Hiser,  third in the 3,200; junior Spencer Carter, fourth in the 400; sophomore Emmanuel Bocharski,  fifth in the shot put; the 4x400 team (Glamman, Spencer Carter, senior Jayden Swift, freshman Jayden Thomas), fifth; junior Marco Hernandez, sixth in the 800; sophomore Shawn Bookman, sixth in the shot put; the 4x100 team (junior Mason Carter, sophomore Andres Bonilla, Aliaz Dyson, Thomas), sixth; and Swift, eighth in the 400.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments