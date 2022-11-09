In the boys freshman D1 race, Soren Damato of Buena-Tombstone, center, led all riders in 54:22.57. From left, Nathan Finney of Coconino High, Colson Skersick of Northland Prep, Damato, Andrew Volssler of Canyon del Oro High and Kolbe Morgan of Brophy College Prep.
Caden Lazurek of Boulder Creek High rides ahead of Buena's Chase Nichols in the freshman D1 race.
HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW
In the boys freshman D1 race, Soren Damato of Buena-Tombstone, center, led all riders in 54:22.57. From left, Nathan Finney of Coconino High, Colson Skersick of Northland Prep, Damato, Andrew Volssler of Canyon del Oro High and Kolbe Morgan of Brophy College Prep.
HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW
The Buena-Tombstone Mountain Bike Club placed third in team competition at the 2022 Arizona State Biking Championships
SIERRA VISTA — The Buena-Tombstone Mountain Bike Club placed third in team competition at the 2022 Arizona State Biking Championships, played out on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Fort Huachuca’s Wren Arena.
The Buena/Tombstone Mountain Bike Club was the host club at this Arizona Cycling Association race event.
The 4.1-mile trail was open for a pre-ride from 7-8:30 a.m. The boys varsity/JV1 race started at 9 a.m., the girls all-category race at 10:30 a.m., the boys JV2 race at noon and the freshman boys race at 1:15 p.m.
Flagstaff High School won with 4,167 points, Prescott High School was second with 3,896 and Buena-Tombstone was third with 3,834.
Buena-Tombstone’s Jessie Lucero came in first in the boys JV2 D1 race, completing the 12.3-mile course in 56:52.86.
In the boys freshman D1 race, Soren Damato led all riders in 54:22.57.
In the boys JV1 D1 race Buena’s Barret Damato placed third with a time of 1:28:52.51 on the 20.5-mile course.
“They truly showed true grit, like for example Jessie Lucero, he had a lot of hiccups today in his race,” Buena coach Jennifer Damato said. “He dropped his water bottle on the first lap and when he came through on his second lap, they accidentally diverted him through the finish. He had to restart, lost about 30 seconds. They diverted him to miss his speed zone, so they didn’t get that water bottle, so we did two laps with no water bottle.
“When he came through on his third lap, he got cut off in the feed zone, crashed and still managed to pick himself up after an injury and take first place, state champion, so that was some true grit shown by Jessie.”
Coaches John Healy and Damato stepped up when the Tombstone club was looking for coaching. Healy came onboard as team director and the teams merged this year.
“I love that these kids have pushed through so many mental and physical challenges, and they showed their fortitude, they showed how perseverance can push through and they can achieve their goals,” Damato said. “It’s pretty impressive, as a team today Buena has taken third place overall for the state of Arizona. So, we’re really proud of everyone. With three of our injured point earners not here today, the team did great, we’re very happy.”
Buena-Tombstone was the ACA South Conference champion heading into the championships, with Damato the series overall champion for freshman Division 1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.