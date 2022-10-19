The Third Annual John Gleeson Lancer Invitational was held Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Rolling Hills Golf Course in Tucson.
Teams from all over the state took part in the race, two of those teams, Buena and Tombstone, were from Cochise County.
Ironwood Ridge won the boys race scoring 64 points. Phoenix Brophy College Prep was second with 81 and Tucson’s Salpointe Catholic was third with 113 points.
In the girl’s race, Phoenix’s Xavier College Prep was first with 36 points, Salpointe Catholic second with 60 and Tucson’s Rincon University High third with 102 points.
The boys’ varsity race had 106 runners and was won by Brandon Martz of Catalina Foothills who finished with a time of 15:43. Salpointe’s Michael Urbanski was second with a 15:51.8
Buena’s Gabe Cummins was Cochise County’s top runner finishing seventh in the race with a time of 16:52.6. He was followed by teammate Nick Hiser who placed 10th with a 17:14.
Samuel Roark finished 20th for the Colts with a time of 17:28.9.
He was followed by Marco Hernandez, Evan Straight and Benjamin Paige who placed 41st, 48th and 55th respectively posting times of 18:26.1, 18:43.8 and 18:59.8. Ryan Wilde was Buena’s final runner to finish recording a time of 19:41.8
Tombstone was led by Landon Pease who finished 66th overall with a time of 19:21.4. He was followed by Anthony Piro who was 80th with a time of 20:02; Danary Jackson placed 89th with a 21:24; Valen Morales 94th with a 21:59.9 and Ethan Bercot who was 101st with a time of 22:44.8.
The boy’s junior varsity race had 110 runners.
Buena’s Damian Volgende placed 18th with a 20:41.3. He was followed by Kayden Ray, 38th, 21:43.1; Freddy Tapia, 45th, 22:16.9; Alex Whipple, 46th, 22:18; Aiden Bristow, 70th, 24:19.4; Luke Buckley, 84th, 26:10.2 and David Quezada, 100th, 28:57.4.
Ryan Pepper was Tombstone’s lone runner in the junior varsity race. He finished 68th overall with a time of 23:29.
The girls’ varsity race featured 96 runners and was won by Salpointe’s Kyle Wilde who posted a time of 18:48.7.
Abby Roark was Buena’s top runner finishing 28th with a time of 22:29.5.
Tombstone’s Cora Lehman placed 31st finishing with a time of 22:59.5.
Buena’s Wilson was 44th with a 23:56.6; Tombstone’s Elya Wildgen was 62nd with a 25:12.1 and Buena’s Janessa Ovdenhoven was 79th fishing with a time of 27:31.6.
The girls’ junior varsity race had 85 runners: just three from Cochise County.
Tombstone’s Kashori Baker placed 33rd with a time of 22:17.7; Rachel Thursby, 39th with a 28:02.2 and Buena’s Ashley Pickett coming in 52nd place with a time of 29:31.7.
