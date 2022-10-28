The Buena and Tombstone cross country teams ran at the Eye of the Tiger Cross Country Invitational Saturday, Oct. 22, at Marana High School.
Tombstone’s boys’ team ran in the Boys Varsity Gold Race, finishing 12th.
Landen Pease led the Yellow Jackets, finishing 47th with a time of 18:58; Anthony Piro was 49th with a 19:01; Danary Jackson 67th with a 20:47; Valen Morales, 75th with a 21:20; Ryan Pepper, 76th with a 21:49; and Ethan Bercot, 78th with a 22:09.
Buena’s girls team competed in the Girls Varsity Blue Race, finishing sixth. Abby Roark led the Colts with a fourth-place finish in 20:20.40; Emerson Eubank was 22nd in 22:49; Larisa Hernandez, 24th in 23:03; Eden Wilson, 29th in 23:25; and Janessa Oudenhoven, 42nd in 25:57.
Buena’s boys ran in the Boys Blue Varsity Race and came in second behind Catalina Foothills.
Nick Hiser led Buena, finishing third with a time of 16:44. Gabriel Cummins followed in fourth in 16:47, Samuel Roark was seventh in 17:00, Ryan Wilde was 34th in 19:21 and Damian Volgende was 50th in 20:19.
Buena had 11 runners running in the boys open race.
Caleb Whitney was 35th in 20:52; Kaden Ray and Mathew Swiney followed with identical times of 20:53; Joshua Noriega posted a time of 21:15; Alex Whipple, 21:17; Emmanuel Mercado Owen, 21:58; Aiden Bristow, 22:56; Freddy Tapia, 22:59; Luke Buckley, 24:09; Darius Quezada, 26:43 and Jordan Freeman, 27:58.
Sectional meets are slated for the first few days of November with the state meet set for Saturday, Nov. 12, at Phoenix Cave Creek Golf Course.
The Division II, III and IV Sectional meets will take place Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Rio Rico High School.
Division III Douglas will run at 2 p.m. for the boys and 2:30 for the girls, Division II Buena will run at 3 p.m. and 3:30. Benson, Bisbee, Tombstone, St. David and Willcox will race at 4 and 4:30 p.m.
