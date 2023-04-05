Track and field teams from Buena, St. David, and Tombstone traveled to Salpointe High School in Tucson on Saturday, April 1, to compete in the 28-team Lancer Invitational.
Placing for the Buena boys were senior Jackson Glamann, first in the 400 and sixth in the 200; junior Nick Hiser, second in the 3,200; junior Mason Carter, seventh in the 400; junior Gabriel Cummins, seventh in the 800; sophomore Emmanuel Bocharski, fourth in the shot put; senior Maddox Cox, eighth in the discus; and the 4x400 team (Carter, Glamann, freshman Jayden Thomas, senior Tmarje Reid), fourth.
Placing for the Colts girls were sophomore Ryann Brooks, fourth in the 100; sophomore Maria McCaa, eighth in the 400; sophomore Abby Roark, fifth in the 1,600; junior Ashlynn Lewis, seventh in the shot put; and junior Kamaile Kerr, fourth in the javelin and eighth in the shot put.
Placing for the St. David boys was senior Koy Richardson, first in the javelin and fifth in the high jump.
Placing for the Tigers girls was junior Anissa Jacquez, second in the javelin.
Placing for the Tombstone boys was junior Malachi Keller, third in the high jump.
Buena competed in Oro Valley in the Ironwood Ridge Distance Carnival on Tuesday, April 4.
St. David will be competing on Friday, April 14, in Benson at the Jerry Lee Invitational.
Tombstone will be at the Eighth Annual Joe Brady Memorial Marana Invitational on Friday, April 7.
