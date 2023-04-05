Track and field teams from Buena, St. David, and Tombstone traveled to Salpointe High School in Tucson on Saturday, April 1, to compete in the 28-team Lancer Invitational.

Placing for the Buena boys were senior Jackson Glamann, first in the 400 and sixth in the 200; junior Nick Hiser, second in the 3,200; junior Mason Carter, seventh in the 400; junior Gabriel Cummins, seventh in the 800; sophomore Emmanuel Bocharski, fourth in the shot put; senior Maddox Cox, eighth in the discus; and the 4x400 team (Carter, Glamann, freshman Jayden Thomas, senior Tmarje Reid), fourth.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments