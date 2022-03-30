Chloe Haws, playing No. 3 singles for Buena, got by Emma Valdivia 6-4, 6-3 while at No. 4 singles Mallory Hooper was a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Tiffany Barallardos.
Michelle Moreno-Jimenez cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Douglas’ Ximena Lizarraga at No. 5 singles, and Buena’s Autumn Young beat Carolina Badilla at No. 6 singles 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles play, Rice and Amaya Taijerson, Buena’s No. 1 doubles team, beat Lopez and Beltran 8-3; Young and Luisa Taite knocked off Valdivia and Barallardos 8-1 in No. 2 doubles; and at No. 3 doubles, Giulia Meo and Nahrin Adams beat Lizarranga and Carolina Badilla Acedo 8-1.
In the boys match, Douglas’ No. 1 singles player Lleyten Angulo beat Buena’s Andy Curtis 6-2, 2-6, 10-8.
Buena’s Andrew Polaha got by Paulino Roman at No. 2 singles, 7-6, 4-6, 10-6.
Jimmy Rice, playing No. 3 singles for Buena, was a 6-0, 6-2 winner over Jose Alfredo Baldenegro.
Ryan Wilde won his No. 4 singles match over Douglas’ Juan Durazo 6-2, 6-2.
Daniel Adams, No. 5 singles for the Colts, was a 6-4, 6-1 winner over Roberto Ochoa and at No. 6 singles Buena’s Jackson Creech beat Sebastian McGrew 7-6, 6-2.
In doubles, Buena’s top double duo of Polaha and Curtis knocked off Baldenegro and Ramon 6-2; Wilde and Adams, the Colts’ No. 2 doubles team won, over McGrew and Angulo 8-2; and the Colts’ No. 3 doubles team of Rice and Creech fell to Ochoa and Durazo 8-2.
Buena’s girls, 2-2 overall, had a home match against Tucson Pusch Ridge on Tuesday and will host Tucson Sabino on Thursday while the Buena boys, 3-1, were at Pusch Ridge Tuesday and will be at Sabino on Thursday.
Douglas’ girls, 0-4, hosted Nogales on Tuesday and Rio Rico on Wednesday and will be at Tucson Palo Verde on Thursday. Douglas’ boys team, 1-3, was at Nogales on Tuesday prior to hosting Rio Rico and Palo Verde Wednesday and Thursday.
