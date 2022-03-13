SIERRA VISTA — The Buena High School track and field team traveled to Tucson on Friday, March 4, to compete in its first invitational of the season, the Tucson High School Track & Field Invitational.
“The kids did a good job for our opening invitational of the season,” Buena coach Roger Bristow said. “There were some really good performances for this early.”
Assisting Bristow are sprints coach Joe Thomas, hurdles and sprints coach Toyah Swift, jumps and sprints coach Megan Fuller and throws coaches Adam Furhiman and Kassie Smith.
Senior William Stemler won the shot put with a throw of 46-8.75 and placed eighth in the discus with 104-9. Senior Caleb Danielson won the high jump at 6-0, junior Jackson Glamann was fifth in the 200 with 22:87, sophomore Nick Hiser was fifth in the 3200 with 10:30.66; and sophomore Gabriel Cummins was seventh in the 800 with 2:14.67.
Junior Trevor Evans was eighth in the 400 with 55:28 and freshman Leonidas Johnson was eighth in the 300 hurdles with a 47:54. The 4x800 team of Cummins, Hiser, sophomore Marco Hernandez and freshman Anson Lorenz placed fourth with a 9:06.98.; the 4x400 team of Danielson, Evans, senior Brett Santa-Maria and senior Jaylen Mccall placed sixth with a 3:46.85.
Placing for the Colts’ girls were junior Emerson Eubank, seventh in the 3200 with 13:29.26 and sophomore Emma Donohue, eighth in the 1600 with 6:10.87. The 4x800 team of Eubank, Donohue, junior Kaitlin O’Donnell and freshman Abby Roark placed fourth in 11:20.98; the 4x400 team of sophomore Emma Martin, freshman Kaylee Petersen, junior Molly Steemers and junior Danielle Thompson finished eighth in 4:51.15.
The Colts traveled to Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge High School on Saturday, March 12, to compete in the first annual Nighthawk Early Bird Invite.
