ORO VALLEY − The Buena Colts track and field teams traveled to Oro Valley to compete in the Ironwood Ridge Distance Carnival on Tuesday, April 5.
The 15 teams who took part in the meet participated in all distance-based events.
“It was a fun meet for our distance kids,” Buena track coach Roger Bristow said. “They got some valuable experience, and they are learning to be very competitive in distance events.”
Placing for the Buena Colt girls were sophomore Emma Donohue second in the 1600; junior Emerson Eubank sixth in the 3200; and freshman Abby Roark eighth in the 800. The distance medley (Roark, Donohue, freshman Peyton Day, junior Eden Wilson) finished third.
Placing for the Buena Colt boys were junior Jackson Glamann first in the 400; sophomore Gabriel Cummins second in the 1600; sophomore Nick Hiser fourth in the 3200; junior Samuel Roark sixth in the 3200; and freshman Evan Straight seventh in the 1600. The distance medley (Straight, Glamann, Cummins, senior Nathan Wilde) finished fourth; the 4x800 (senior Justin Garcia, freshman Caleb Whitney, freshman Joseph Schaaf, freshman Damian Volgente) placed sixth.
On Saturday, April 2, the Colts traveled to Tucson to take part in the Lancer Invitational hosted by Salpointe Catholic High School. Of the 28 teams competing, the Buena girls finished 19th and the Colt boys placed 18th.
“We took a lot of our young kids to this meet, and it was a good experience for them,” Bristow said.
Placing for the girls were freshman Ryann Brooks seventh in the 100 and Donohue seventh in the 3200.
Placing for the boys were Glamann fourth in the 200 and the 4x100 (Glamann, sophomore Mason Carter, freshman Andres Bonilla, junior Tmarje Ried) finished seventh.
The Colts traveled to Chandler on Friday, March 25, to compete against teams (over 100) from not only Arizona but California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Utah in the NIKE Chandler Rotary Invitational.
“They don’t keep team scores at this meet, but we had a number of kids run very well,” Bristow said. “It was a really good experience for the kids because they got to see that there’s more than just Arizona in track and field; it was a really good perspective for them.”
Placing for the Buena boys were senior William Stemler first in the shot put and fifth in the javelin; Glamann second in the 400 and seventh in the 200; senior Caleb Danielson fifth in the high jump; and Hiser sixth in the 3200. The 4x800 (Hernandez, Wilde, Straight, Cummins) team finished third.
The Colts next track and field competition will have them traveling to Oro Valley on Friday and Saturday, April 15-16 for the Nighthawk Invitational at Ironwood Ridge High School.
Buena will be hosting the Douglas Bulldogs and the Sunnyside Blue Devils for their final home competition of the season on Wednesday, April 20, starting at 3:30. The Colts will be honoring their seniors at this final home meet.
