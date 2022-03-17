ORO VALLEY — The Buena Colts varsity track and field team traveled to Oro Valley Saturday, March 12 to compete in the 16-team Nighthawk Early Bird Invitational at Ironwood Ridge High School.
“The kids did a nice job,” Buena coach Roger Bristow said. “Our boys scored well in a variety of events. Moving forward we will work on balancing our scoring, scoring higher and getting more athletes in the scoring column.”
Placing for the Buena boys were: senior William Stemler, first in the javelin at 152-9 and second in the shot put at 47-2.25; senior Caleb Danielson, first in the high jump at 6-0; junior Jackson Glamann, second in the 200 with a time of 22.83 and sixth in the 100 with a time of 11.57; sophomore Nick Hiser, sixth in the 1600 with a time of 4:53.56; sophomore Gabriel Cummins, sixth in the 800 with a time of 2:08.76; freshman Evan Straight, seventh in the 3200 with a time of 11:01.46; senior Jalen Everette, seventh in the triple jump at 37-03.5; the 4x800 relay team (Cummins, Hiser, senior Justin Garcia, senior Brandon Reels), first with a time of 8:47.84; the 4x100 relay team (Glamann, Danielson, senior Brett Santa-Maria, freshman Andres Bonilla), fourth with a time of 44.57; and the 4x400 relay team (Danielson, Santa-Maria, Glamann, junior Trevon Evans), fifth with a time of 3:43.57.
Placing for the Buena girls were: freshman Kaylee Petersen, seventh in the 300 hurdles with a time of 54.33; junior Emerson Eubank, fifth in the 3200 with a time of 13:11.08; freshman Ryann Brooks, fifth in the 100 with a time of 13.24; the 4x100 relay team (Brooks, sophomore Aliyah Santa-Maria, freshman Larisa Hernandez, junior Molly Steemers), eighth with a time of 54.57; and the 4x400 relay team (Santa-Maria, Petersen, Brooks, junior Danielle Thompson), eighth with a time of 4:40.69.
On Friday, March 25, the Colts will be in Chandler to compete in the Nike Chandler Rotary Invitational.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.