ORO VALLEY — The Buena Colts varsity track and field team traveled to Oro Valley Saturday, March 12 to compete in the 16-team Nighthawk Early Bird Invitational at Ironwood Ridge High School.

“The kids did a nice job,” Buena coach Roger Bristow said. “Our boys scored well in a variety of events. Moving forward we will work on balancing our scoring, scoring higher and getting more athletes in the scoring column.”

Placing for the Buena boys were: senior William Stemler, first in the javelin at 152-9 and second in the shot put at 47-2.25; senior Caleb Danielson, first in the high jump at 6-0; junior Jackson Glamann, second in the 200 with a time of 22.83 and sixth in the 100 with a time of 11.57; sophomore Nick Hiser, sixth in the 1600 with a time of 4:53.56; sophomore Gabriel Cummins, sixth in the 800 with a time of 2:08.76; freshman Evan Straight, seventh in the 3200 with a time of 11:01.46; senior Jalen Everette, seventh in the triple jump at 37-03.5; the 4x800 relay team (Cummins, Hiser, senior Justin Garcia, senior Brandon Reels), first with a time of 8:47.84; the 4x100 relay team (Glamann, Danielson, senior Brett Santa-Maria, freshman Andres Bonilla), fourth with a time of 44.57; and the 4x400 relay team (Danielson, Santa-Maria, Glamann, junior Trevon Evans), fifth with a time of 3:43.57.

Placing for the Buena girls were: freshman Kaylee Petersen, seventh in the 300 hurdles with a time of 54.33; junior Emerson Eubank, fifth in the 3200 with a time of 13:11.08; freshman Ryann Brooks, fifth in the 100 with a time of 13.24; the 4x100 relay team (Brooks, sophomore Aliyah Santa-Maria, freshman Larisa Hernandez, junior Molly Steemers), eighth with a time of 54.57; and the 4x400 relay team (Santa-Maria, Petersen, Brooks, junior Danielle Thompson), eighth with a time of 4:40.69.

On Friday, March 25, the Colts will be in Chandler to compete in the Nike Chandler Rotary Invitational.



