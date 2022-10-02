SIERRA VISTA — After being on the road for a majority of the first part of the season Buena High School’s volleyball team hosted back-to-back matches last week.
On Thursday, Sept. 28, Buena fell to Tucson High 3-1 after sweeping Sunnyside 3-0 on Monday, Sept. 26.
In the match with Tucson High, Buena lost the first set 25-23, won the second 27-25; dropped the third 25-21 and stumbled in the fourth set, 25-12.
Junior Shade Smith slammed down 12 kills for Buena in the loss to Tucson High. Junior Kamile Kerr followed with seven, junior Rylee Haymore had six and senior Kennedy Huffman had five. Senior Evie Murphy and Jaden Walker each had two aces. Murphy had Buena’s lone block of the match and Walker had 11 digs followed by Lindsey Geisel with seven digs, Smith and Murphy six digs and senior Tess McGuire with five digs.
Scores against Sunnyside were 25-19, 25-15, 25-17.
Buena had 29 kills. Murphy led the Colts with nine, while senior Jaden Walker and junior Audrey Cox each followed with three.
The Colts also had 16 aces, led by McGuire, Walker and Zaylia Chadwick who each had three. McGuire had nine digs, Murphy seven and Walker six.
“I think it has been hard for our team to find its rhythm with all of the changes in gym space, having to adjust our practice times and locations the past few weeks,” Buena coach Jenn Comolli said. “It has definitely taken a toll the first half of our season. We have started our home games in the main gym again, so we are thankful for that! (Tucson High) is always a tough team. We played well, I thought, for the first set, but could not sustain our energy throughout the match. This has been a recurring issue unfortunately. It is something we are working on in practice.
“Sunnyside was a better match for us. We played more decisively and had a better all-around focus. We had an injury the next day at practice that took out one of our outside hitters, so we had to adjust for that against Tucson High on Wednesday night.
“Junior Schade Smith stepped into that role and had some great swings. Senior Jaden Walker played great defense against Tucson’s main hitter. We took a set from them but could not hang on for the match win. We are looking forward to our matches next week.”
Buena, 7-8 overall, 1-3 in conference, has just one match this week, Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Tucson Catalina Foothills. The Colts’ home match with Nogales that was scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 6, has been rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20, and will be Buena’s final home match of the regular season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.