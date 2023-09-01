Buena High School’s girls volleyball team got its season off to an impressive start Wednesday, recording shutouts over Tucson Pueblo at two junior varsity levels as well as the varsity.
The Colts JV-A and JV-B won their matches 2-0 while the varsity won 3-0 by scores of 25-16, 25-18, 25-12.
“Varsity has been focusing on team communication when playing and I thought our players stepped that up tonight,” Buena coach Jenn Comolli said. “They did a great job pushing through mistakes and getting their momentum back. We had a few missed serves at inopportune times but otherwise served very aggressively, which is something else we’ve been working on the last week or so.
“Sophomore Shasity Eddy was our libero tonight and read well on defense. She has been passing and serve-receiving smoothly at practices this week and that transferred onto the court against Pueblo. They have some aggressive servers, and we struggled a little here and there, but in general adjusted well to get out of those rotations fairly quickly.
“For our first game of the season, I was happy to see some cohesiveness on the court. We have a lot of depth on our bench this year and these players did not disappoint this evening.
“Our middles played tough and fast. Senior Kamaile Kerr stood out to me on our offensive side. She has such a presence on the court and I’m excited to see what she can do as we get further into our season. We are excited for the TUSD tournament this weekend and the opportunity to work on things we saw tonight that need some attention.”
At the TUSD tournament Friday and Saturday Buena will open against Tucson Rincon University and Tucson Amphi.
