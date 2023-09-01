Buena High School’s girls volleyball team got its season off to an impressive start Wednesday, recording shutouts over Tucson Pueblo at two junior varsity levels as well as the varsity.

The Colts JV-A and JV-B won their matches 2-0 while the varsity won 3-0 by scores of 25-16, 25-18, 25-12.

