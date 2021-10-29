If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA —It was an eventful Senior Night for the Colts volleyball team on Tuesday, Oct 26, finishing off their regular season with a 3-1 victory over Mica Mountain.
Colts seniors who were honored were Brittany Comolli, Emileigh Furry, Aly Gonzalez, Natalya Castillo, Elizabeth Genz and Miranda Ruiz.
“I think our team and volleyball program have grown a ton with lots of girls stepping up as leaders,” Buena coach Breanna McDaniel noted.
With the win, Buena finished the regular season in second place in the 5A South Region, 19-12 overall and 6-2 in region play, behind league-leading Cienega.
The Colts hope to see a few familiar names when the all-region list drops.
“I believe Miranda Ruiz, Emileigh Furry and Britney Comolli each deserve a spot on the all-region team,” McDaniel said. “They took on a lot of responsibility for our team and were instrumental to our success.”
In the first set Tuesday the teams went back and forth.
After battling tough, the Colts scored the two points it needed and won the first set 28-26.
Mica Mountain battled back in the second set, winning 25-20.
Buena dominated the third set, winning 25-13, and then closed it out with a 25-19 win in the fourth set.
“I think we have had more success lately because we are more aware when teams are going on big runs,” McDaniel said. “We have also focused on terminating any free balls or down balls we receive rather than keeping them in play and extending the rally.”
With the victory, Buena wins the season series 2-0 over Mica Mountain, winning 2-1 on Saturday, Oct. 16.
“We have improved in serve receive, and it really helps that we have such aggressive servers so they see tough serves every day in practice,” McDaniel stated.
The 5A volleyball play-in tournament begins on Tuesday, Nov 2.
Buena is 22nd in the state rankings.
The Colts could find themselves at 11th-seeded Cienega, but that could change as matches around the state are still being played.
The state championship is Saturday, Nov. 13, at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
