Buena High School’s girls volleyball team shutout the Tucson Sahuaro Cougars 3-0 Wednesday at Buena High School concluding a busy stretch of matches that saw Buena play in one two-day tournament and then host back-to-back matches.

In the win over Sahuaro, Buena won in three straight sets of 25-20, 25-12, and 25-11.

