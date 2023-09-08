Buena High School’s girls volleyball team shutout the Tucson Sahuaro Cougars 3-0 Wednesday at Buena High School concluding a busy stretch of matches that saw Buena play in one two-day tournament and then host back-to-back matches.
In the win over Sahuaro, Buena won in three straight sets of 25-20, 25-12, and 25-11.
On Tuesday, Sept. 5 the Colts hosted Marana and lost 3-1. Buena’s lone win of the match came in the second set 25-10. The three sets the Colts lost were by scores of 12-25, 13-25 and 16-25.
“We played a little flat against Marana,” Buena coach Jenn Comolli said “Marana is usually a pretty strong team with a lot of height. We tried to work around it but our setters and hitters were not connecting consistently. We lost the first set and came back strong to win the second set. Unfortunately, we couldn’t sustain the energy of that set and lost the last two.”
Against Sahuaro the coach said her team played strong from start to finish for a decisive three set win.
“I was extremely happy with our momentum on the court throughout the entire match,” the coach said. “Our girls did an outstanding job creating their energy in our small practice gym. With limited spectators, the atmosphere can be much quieter than when we are in our main gym. We knew that it would be easy to get into a slower rhythm and play with less energy. At practices, we have been working on not allowing the quiet to take over. Our team was successful with that this evening. On the court, we played at a fast and steady speed, and just kept plugging away. We had some great play off of our bench tonight. Junior Peyton Day had some great swings. We hope to be back in our main gym sometime in the next two weeks. I know our athletes are ready to play for our home crowd. I’m excited for our freshman to finally be able to have the full experience of a home match.”
On Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1-2 Buena was in Tucson playing in the Tucson Unified School District Volleyball Invitational at Palo Verde High School. The Colts went 5-2 in the tournament.
“We struggled a little on Friday, going 1-2 but finished strong on Saturday, going 4-0,” Comolli said. “We ended up in 10th place overall. Not as high of a finish as we were hoping for, but it was a good opportunity to see some of things we are doing well and what we need to work on.”
Buena, 7-3 overall, will be off until Sept. 13 and 14 when the Colts host Rincon on Wednesday, Sept. 13 and will be at Tucson Cholla on Thursday, Sept. 14.
