SIERRA VISTA − It was two weeks later than previously scheduled but Buena High School’s volleyball team finally hosted its home opener on Thursday, Sept. 15, sweeping the Tucson Cholla Chargers in straight sets.
Scores were 25-11, 25-19, 25-20.
Repairs to the Buena gymnasium delayed the Colts’ home opener and even though the repairs are not yet completed Buena was allowed to host the match inside its “practice gym,” which has limited seating.
“We had a few issues getting the gym ready for our first home match,” Buena first year coach Jenn Comolli said. “While it was great to not be on the road again, we were playing in our practice gym, which is not as well equipped for home games. Our parents were great and dealt with the restrictions of how many spectators could attend. We are really looking forward to getting back into the main gym for our home matches.”
Comolli said the win over Cholla was good for the program.
“All three teams swept the Chargers,” she said. “For varsity, it was a true team effort, with all of the girls getting playing time and all of them contributing to the win. Junior Marie McCaa was our player of the match. She came in and played well in the middle. She is also a huge source of positivity for our team.”
Juniors Shade Smith and Adrienne Keller each had six kills for the Colts. Juniors Kamaile Kerr and Audrey Cox knocked down five each.
Senior Jaden Walker had five aces and senior Evie Murphy who had four.
Rylee Haymore had Buena’s lone block and Murphy and Tess McGuire each had two digs.
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Buena was in Tucson where it lost 3-0 to Rincon University. Scores were 25-13, 25-20, 25-20.
Buena had 18 kills with Murphy knocking down five and Smith and Keller getting four each.
Smith had two aces, Kerr two blocks and Murphy and Lindsey Geisel each had five digs.
The Colts, 6-5 overall, 1-1 in conference, will host Ironwood Ridge Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Buena’s practice gym before taking to the road Thursday, Sept. 22, for a match at Marana Mountain View.
