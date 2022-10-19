Buena High School’s volleyball team finished second in the Lion’s Den Invitational that was held Oct. 14-15 at Marana’s Mountain View High School.
Buena lost to the host team, Mountain View, 2-0 in the finals.
On Friday the Colts played pool play matches and defeated Walden Grove 2-0; lost to Desert View 2-1; beat Vista Grande 2-1 and knocked off Pueblo in two straight.
Saturday was tournament play. Buena began the tournament beating Tombstone 2-0, knocking off Empire 2-0 before losing in the championship match.
Buena’s Jaden Walker was named to the All-Tournament Team.
“She totally deserved that honor,” Buena’s coach Jenn Comolli said. “She gives 100% in every match and runs the court well.”
As for her teams’ performance the coach said her team played well the entire weekend.
“Friday’s games were a mix of teams on our regular schedule and some that we don’t get to play regularly,” she said. “Vista Grande was a fun match because we traveled to them last season and we lost. So, it was nice to have a rematch with them and win. Desert View was interesting. We played well for the first set and unraveled a bit for our first loss of the tournament.
“On Saturday the girls came in hungry for the win against Tombstone. We have been watching their record and knew they could be a tough match up. Our paths don’t really cross, other than at this tournament. It’s always fun for the girls to play against Tombstone because several of them are teammates during club season. I was pleased with the focus we kept against them. We felt in control of that match and played well to beat them in two sets. We carried the same intensity into the next match against Empire. We were able to push through a few of their runs to win in two sets. That put us into the championship match against Mountain View.”
“They are always a tough team, with solid defense and strong hitters. We had a hard time anticipating early enough on defense and that hurt us. When we would have a big side out, we would have an unforced error, making it hard to keep our momentum going. This has been something we have been working on all season, limiting those errors. Unfortunately, we were not able to beat Mountain View, and while we earned a second-place finish, I am so proud of our overall performance at the tournament. The girls played their hearts out and we saw a lot of things we have been focusing on come together.”
The day before the tournament, on Thursday, Oct. 13 Buena lost a regional match 3-1 to the Cienega Bobcats.
Cienega won the first two sets 25-23, 25-14.
Buena won the third set 25-20 before dropping the fourth set 25-9.
Stats from the match had Schade Smith with nine kills, Murphy with eight, Kamaile Kerr followed with five and Kennedy Huffman four.
Murphy had four aces, Jaden Walker two. Huffman had two blocks and Tess McGuire recorded 14 digs while Murphy followed with eight and Walker seven.
