The Buena Colts volleyball team gave its new head coach Jenn Comolli her first win on Wednesday, Aug. 31, knocking off Tucson’s Pueblo Warriors in three straight sets at Pueblo.
Scores were 25-20, 25-15, 26-24.
The win came after Buena lost its season opener to Tempe McClintock 3-0 on Monday, Aug. 29. Scores were 25-23, 25-3 and 25-19.
“We came into our game (with Pueblo) with a revamped serve receive,” Comolli said. “The girls struggled on Monday with both serving and receiving against McClintock. We focused on both of these at our Tuesday practice.
“We are still missing more serves than I’d like but many of our players had great serving games at Pueblo, especially senior Jaden Walker.
“Jaden made 19 serves, had four aces, the last one coming on match point. As a result of better passing on serve receive, we had more offensive opportunities. All of our hitters did a great job terminating (Wednesday) night.
“Junior Katie Serna was our player of the match. She came off of the bench and swung aggressively for four kills.”
Buena was at a Tucson Unified School District tournament Friday and Saturday where it competed against Sahuarita and Tucson Rincon.
“We are looking forward to getting some more playing time while we continue building our team chemistry,” Comolli said. “Next week we will have two away games back to back, which will test our mental toughness.
“We look forward to when our gym is ready to host home games in a couple of weeks (it had water damage from a roof problem). Hopefully we can get a good crowd to come in and cheer us on once we are back in the main gym.”
The Colts will be at Marana on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and at Tucson Sahuaro on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
