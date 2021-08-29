SIERRA VISTA —With the regular season right around the corner, the Buena volleyball team held its Blue and White match on Aug. 26.
It was also time for Breanna McDaniel to take the reins as varsity head coach.
“I told the players that though tonight is a scrimmage, it is the groundwork for what we want to accomplish this season,” McDaniel stated. “The expectations start now and it is go-time for us.”
In 2020, Buena finished the season 10-2 and 7-1 in league play.
“It was nice returning to the gym with fans in the stands again,” the coach said.
McDaniel notes the team flowed very well during their scrimmage.
“We are still determining what roster will best help this team but I think the players had a solid chemistry,” McDaniel explained. “Our communication is definitely something we need to work on.”
Though the Colts have room for improvement, multiple players stood out on Thursday night..
“Emileigh Furrey is a senior that I have worked with since her freshman year and she has vastly improved,” McDaniel beamed. “Senior Brittany Comolli is always consistent as well at outside hitter.”
McDaniel also singled out multiple younger players who transitioned from junior varsity.
“We had some newcomers to varsity including junior Evie Murphy, who had made tremendous improvements since last year,” McDaniel commented. “Schade Smith is a sophomore middle blocker who comes in every day ready to improve.”
The Colts must replace a lot of last year’s production as Buena lost setter Kailani Paredes, middle hitter Emma Messerle, and hitters Emma Bursik and D’anna Holland to graduation.
“We are definitely young so I think getting them accustomed to the speed and knowledge of a varsity match is critical,” McDaniel stated. “Our middles are young so I expect them committing to becoming a force by midseason.”
Both Paredes and Messerle are playing volleyball at Pima and plan to major in nursing.
For McDaniel, a successful 2021 entails building the Colts program at all levels.
“Obviously people look at your record to determine success but this year I think we should not look just at our record,” McDaniel said. “We have a great freshman team and a really good junior varsity team so building the framework laid before us and adding onto it is crucial this season.”
McDaniel was the assistant varsity coach under Todd Bradbury until Bradbury stepped down in the spring.
Buena begins its regular season on Aug. 31 when the Colts host Mountain View Marana. The match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
“Heading into the match I am focusing on our serve receive and making sure we serve aggressively,” McDaniel said.
“Our first few matches are tough so we are making sure we stay focused and score points while out of system.”
