The Buena Colts girls' volleyball team kicks off its season Wednesday, Aug. 30, with a road match at Tucson Pueblo High School followed by a volleyball tournament Sept. 1-2 at Tucson Palo Verde High School.
Jenn Comolli is beginning her second season as head coach of the Colts. This year is Comolli’s sixth year with the Buena program.
Comolli has been a coach for both freshman and junior varsity teams and the head junior varsity coach for two seasons before being named the head coach last year, replacing Breanna McDaniel.
Assisting Comolli this year will be Todd Bradbury, another former head volleyball coach at Buena who coached the Colts from 2010-20, and Jessica McGuire.
Last season Comolli coached Buena to a 16-13 record overall, counting tournaments, and 4-2 in the 5A Sonoran Region, finishing second behind Vail Cienega.
Buena failed to make the postseason playoffs, something Comolli says she and her players plan on doing this year in addition to winning the region championship, a feat that was last accomplished in 2020-21 under Bradbury. Unfortunately, Buena lost in the first round of state that year 3-0 to Paradise Valley.
Comolli says she had 87 girls try out for volleyball this year, numbers she was very pleased with.
On her varsity squad there are 10 seniors, nine of which are returners along with one transfer from Tombstone. The seniors are Zaylia Chadwick, Marie McCaa, Schade Smith, Katie Serna, Lindsey Geisel, Kamile Kerr, Rylee Haymore, Audrey Cox and Adrienne Keller. Smith and Kerr received all-region honors last year. The other senior is Alexis Gil-Urias, who transferred from Tombstone. There are two juniors, Peyton Day and Alex LaPagila, and two sophomores, Shasity Eddy and Mariana Bowers.
Comolli said the fact that she and those seniors have had a year and a summer together is a plus because the players are coming in with a lot more confidence.
“We have some seniors that have really taken on leadership roles,” Comolli said. “I like to see that because last year they were the followers. I’m really excited to see how that plays out. Having that many returners is helping continue our game plan. They seem to be jelling nicely together, which is good to see.
“I’ve had a lot of these girls in previous years as well, which helps. Most of them are familiar with me and with Todd, who has never really stepped away. Having both of us here is very familiar for all these girls.”
For the second straight year Comolli is having to deal with gym issues as the main gym is in the process of getting its floor replaced after being damaged prior to last season. That forced the Colts to find other locations to practice and to alter their practice times.
“Super frustrating,” Comolli said. “Basketball got their season; boys volleyball got their season. They started stripping the floor right after the boys volleyball season. Unfortunately, materials did not get here on time, I guess we’re still post-COVID.
"Then the materials got here, and they started working then it was realized it was the wrong materials, so now we’re back to waiting for materials and we are back in the practice gym for our first few home games.”
Last year Buena spent the first third of its season on the road. Not wanting to do that again, Buena’s home opener Sept. 5 versus Marana and the Sept. 6 match against Tucson Sahuaro will be played in the Colts' practice gym, which is considerably smaller and only allows for one or two spectators from each of the players to attend.
“This is so unfortunate for this group of seniors,” Comolli said. “Their freshman year was the COVID season, so they have not had a normal regular season since before COVID. I know they're frustrated. I know our administration is doing everything they can on their end to adjust. Cheer has been great. We have flipflopped their practices, which has been nice of them.
"We still don’t feel like we are able to build our culture within the entire program because we have two teams on different courts. We haven’t really been able to do our team program things that we like to do in several years.”
Buena scrimmaged against Tucson Mica Mountain, Tanque Verde, and Vail Cienega Aug. 22 in Tucson.
“We played each team for 40 minutes, there was no score,” Comolli said. “I felt we came out pretty strong in the beginning. We opened up with Tanque Verde. We then faced Mica Mountain and then Cienega. We played well. Last year we struggled in our serve receive quite a bit. I felt we came out receiving well. We got to see who plays well next to who. Mica Mountain has got some great hitters.”
Looking at the 5A Sonoran Region this year, which includes Cienega, Nogales and Tucson Desert View, Comolli believes this team has the talent to be region champs this year.
“We’re ready to win it this year,” she said.
