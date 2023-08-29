The Buena Colts girls' volleyball team kicks off its season Wednesday, Aug. 30, with a road match at Tucson Pueblo High School followed by a volleyball tournament Sept. 1-2 at Tucson Palo Verde High School.

Jenn Comolli is beginning her second season as head coach of the Colts. This year is Comolli’s sixth year with the Buena program.

