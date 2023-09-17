Buena High School’s girls volleyball team chalked up back-to-back wins Wednesday and Thursday, beating Tucson Rincon 3-1 on Wednesday at Buena’s practice gym and traveling to Tucson on Thursday where the Colts defeated the Cholla Chargers by the same score.

In the match with Cholla, Buena won the first two sets 25-9, 25-22. The Colts dropped the third 25-19 and won the fourth 25-10.

