Buena High School’s girls volleyball team chalked up back-to-back wins Wednesday and Thursday, beating Tucson Rincon 3-1 on Wednesday at Buena’s practice gym and traveling to Tucson on Thursday where the Colts defeated the Cholla Chargers by the same score.
In the match with Cholla, Buena won the first two sets 25-9, 25-22. The Colts dropped the third 25-19 and won the fourth 25-10.
Against Rincon it was the same pattern. Buena won the first two sets 27-25, 25-16, dropped the third 25-23 and won the fourth 25-18.
“We lost to Rincon in the TUSD tournament so we wanted this win,” Buena coach Jenn Comolli said. “Our players across all three teams played well. During the varsity match, junior Alexa LaPaglia was solid in backrow play and served aggressively.”
Seniors Schade Smith and Rylee Haymore each had 10 kills. Senior Kamaile Kerr had seven and senior Audrey Cox six.
Sophomore Mariana Bowers had four aces. Kerr, LaPaglia and Alexis Gil-Urias each had three. Kerr had three blocks and senior Zaylia Chadwick had 11 digs while LaPaglia and Smith each had nine.
Comolli reported the freshmen won their match 2-1, losing the first set 25-23 before taking the next two 25-19, 15-7. The junior varsity also won their match 2-1, winning the first set 25-10, losing the second 25-23 and winning the third 15-9.
“Cholla’s match was a different story,” Comolli said. “All three teams won again. Varsity’s match was very up and down. After a solid win in the first set, we allowed Cholla to battle back in the second set and gain momentum going into the third.
“Poor serve receive and several crucial missed serves on our side allowed Cholla to win that set. Going into the fourth game, I was very proud of the girls for the energy they brought onto the court. They found a good rhythm and regained control of the game.
“Sophomore Mariana Bowers served us back into the game multiple times. She showed a lot of grit and maturity. While this match was frustrating at times, I am hoping that our player’s ability to push through bad play and be successful will be good practice for a tough week ahead.”
The freshmen scores were 25-15, 25-9; junior varsity 25-15, 25-8.
Buena, 9-3 overall, travels to Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge on Tuesday and will host Marana Mountain View on Thursday, Sept. 21.
After several weeks of playing their matches in the practice gym due to the floor being replaced in the regular gym, the match with Mountain View will be at the regular gym.
“We hope everyone will come out and support us,” Comolli said.
The freshmen will play at 4 p.m. followed by the junior varsity at 5 and the varsity at 6.
